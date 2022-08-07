Gordon Brown demands emergency budget to avert ‘financial timebomb’ for millions of families

7 August 2022, 19:44

Gordon Brown said he wants urgent action ahead of further price rises in October
Gordon Brown said he wants urgent action ahead of further price rises in October. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Gordon Brown has demanded the Government carries out an emergency budget before a "financial timebomb" in October "pushes millions over the edge".

Former prime minister Mr Brown wants action "this week" from the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

It comes after a report he commissioned found Government help has failed to address financial burdens facing the nation's households.

Writing in The Observer, he said today: "A financial timebomb will explode for families in October as a second round of fuel price rises in six months sends shockwaves through every household and pushes millions over the edge.

Read more: Rees-Mogg demands probe into civil servants on ‘flexitime’ deals

Read more: Archie Battersbee's family says they were 'backed into corner by the system' and 'stripped of their rights'

"A few months ago, Jonathan Bradshaw and Antonia Keung at York University estimated that April's 54% increase in fuel prices would trap 27 million people in 10m households in fuel poverty.

"Now, 35 million people in 13m households - an unprecedented 49.6% of the population of the United Kingdom - are under threat of fuel poverty in October."

Mr Brown said if an agreement was not drawn up by Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss then "parliament should be recalled to force them to do so".

The new report, carried out by Professor Donald Hirsch at Loughborough University, found support for low-income households has fallen short of offsetting the losses they face amid the cost-of-living crisis, with some families up to £1,600 worse off a year.

The additional £1,200 offered to the poorest in society this year will fail to compensate for three major blows to their income from October 2021 to October 2022, the analysis suggests.

The loss of the £20-a-week benefits uplift, an annual uprating out of line with inflation forecasts, and a jump in the energy cap will mean the worst-off families cannot bridge the gap.

This is because the flat-rate payments offered by the Government fail to take into account the different sizes and needs of different households, it says.

Read more: Impose more hosepipe bans, environment sec urges ahead of mid-30C temperatures

Read more: Fifth arrest as police continue to investigate disappearance of student nurse Owami Davies

A couple with three children are losing almost as much again from rising prices as they did from last year's cut in the Universal Credit uplift.

And the loss for an out-of-work couple with two children is nearly £1,300, or £1,600 if higher inflation for worse-off households is taken into account, according to the report.

This is based on an £800 rise in the energy price cap, and will be higher to the extent that it increases further.

An annual uprating in April 2022 of 3.1%, rather than the 9% that the Consumer Prices Index had risen over the past year, will add to the cost-of-living pressure, the analysis suggests.

The Food Foundation, one of the organisations to endorse the findings of the report, described the conclusions as "alarming".

Isabel Hughes, policy engagement manager at the charity, said: "There is now a very serious shortfall in support for families who are most seriously in need. Urgent action is needed.

"That is why we have repeatedly called for extended access to free school meals for the millions of children living in poverty who currently miss out on this vital safety net.

"Ensuring these children's access to one nutritious hot meal a day is the quickest way to prevent an under-nutrition epidemic which will otherwise blight the education, health and future productivity prospects of a generation."

Meanwhile, the Child Poverty Action Group and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation told The Independent cost of living support needed to be doubled from £15 billion to £30 billion before winter.

A Government spokesperson said: "We understand that people are struggling with rising prices, which is why we have acted to protect the eight million most vulnerable British families through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year, with additional support for pensioners and those claiming disability benefits.

"Through our £37 billion support package we are also saving the typical employee over £330 a year through a tax cut in July, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep £1,000 more of what they earn and cutting fuel duty by 5p, saving a typical family £100."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

70 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze

Firefighters tackle huge blaze behind homes near Heathrow Airport

A passer-by was killed at the castle in the Netherlands after being hit by a stray hammer from a Highland Games event (file image)

Man dies after being hit by stray hammer 'that flew over hedge' at Highland games tournament

Jacob Rees-Mogg has called for a review of 'flexitime' Whitehall working arrangements

Rees-Mogg demands probe into civil servants on ‘flexitime’ deals

Owami Davies has been missing for a month and several arrests have been made

Fifth arrest as police continue to investigate disappearance of student nurse Owami Davies

George Eustice spoke amid a prolonged dry spell

Impose more hosepipe bans, environment sec urges ahead of mid-30C temperatures

Archie Battersbee died after a series of legal fights to keep him on life support and moved to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's family says they were 'backed into corner by the system' and 'stripped of their rights'

A leaked military document suggests just under 40% of migrant crossings in June and early July came from Albania

'Can't be tolerated': Four in ten migrants 'came from peaceful Albania instead of war-torn nations' says report

Lilia Valutyte was stabbed to death in Boston

Heartbroken mum of Lilia Valutyte speaks out about how she found 9-year-old stabbed in the street

Smith and Simpson will be released in days after they served time for abusing their baby son Tony

Fury as vile parents who beat son so badly he lost both his legs to be released in days

Deborah James' book contains her final messages to her family

'Be brave': Deborah James' final message to her children as they tells them 'I believe you'll be OK'

Mr Sunak said he wants 'a tougher approach to university degrees that saddle students with debt, without improving their earning potential'

Rishi Sunak wants to phase out degrees that do not improve ‘earning potential’

A girl went missing at Liquid Leisure in Windsor

Girl, 11, dies after 'vanishing under surface at birthday party’ at waterpark near Windsor

The parched grass of Wimbledon Common pictured today

Forecasters predict 'wetter month' ahead in August ahead of 28C Sunday

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Leytonstone

Teenager stabbed to death in broad daylight on east London high street

Grant Shapps said a 'selfish' minority of cyclists think they are immune to red lights. File image shows cyclists waiting at red lights in London

UK cyclists who kill pedestrians face ‘death by dangerous cycling’ law

Six people have been arrested after the altercation

Six arrests after man dies during ‘altercation’ at Camber Sands holiday park

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians Israel

‘Ceasefire deal agreed’ to end violence in Gaza

Russia Ukraine War

Shift in war’s front seen as grain leaves Ukraine

Rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel

Gaza death toll rises as ceasefire talks under way

Joe Biden

Joe Biden leaves White House for first time since getting Covid-19

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel

Israeli air strike kills second senior Islamic Jihad commander

China Taiwan Military Exercises

China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with fourth day of military drills

Cuba Oil Fire

Firefighters battle big blaze at Cuba tank farm for second day

Russia Ukraine War

First grain shipment to leave Ukraine under deal with Russia delayed in the Med

Russia Ukraine War Animals

Woman gives shelter to wild animals and pets in war-torn Ukraine

President-elect Gustavo Petro, left, speaks to supporters during a "popular and spiritual" inauguration ceremony presided over by local Indigenous groups and feminist activists (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Colombia’s first left-wing president ready to take reins of power

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis
James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London