Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'

9 November 2021, 18:08 | Updated: 9 November 2021, 18:10

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a former MP took aim at MPs who are "frankly just greedy" and "just out for all they can get".

Anna Turley, who was the MP for Redcar from 2015 to 2019, gave her perspective while speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair.

The former Labour MP told the LBC host that it's "deeply frustrating" to see MPs who are "frankly just greedy" and "just out for all they can get".

She later added: "And it's just devastating if you believe in democracy and you believe in good representation because it brings everybody in the whole of Parliament into disrepute."

Speaking of the role of being an MP, she said that "it's an honour, it's a privilege, it's a responsibility you've got, it's public service".

