'Are you listening to yourself?': Eddie Mair grills Business Minister Paul Scully

5 August 2021, 22:32

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Eddie Mair grilled Business Minister Paul Scully.

Eddie challenged Mr Scully on the Government's plan to remove the £20-per-week Universal Credit uplift.

He told Mr Scully: "If you're on minimum wage and you're losing this increase in Universal Credit, you're not going to be able to afford a train ticket."

In response, Mr Scully said the Government wants to make sure that it's "building back fairer" and "looking after people that are lowest paid in society".

Eddie responded: "Building back fairer and looking after the poorest people by cutting Universal Credit? Are you listening to yourself?"

The LBC host later also challenged Mr Scully when the Business Minister said the Government is "not cutting Universal Credit".

