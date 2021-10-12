Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

By Seán Hickey

This bereaved caller claims if public-facing workers were prioritised in the Covid vaccine rollout, her son may be still alive.

"I think we already knew, didn't we, before this report came out", caller Shelagh told Eddie Mair, in response to a report done into the government's handling of Covid-19 which has claimed the response was "one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced".

"I lost my son" she told Eddie, describing him as a "university graduate, Detective Sergeant in the Met, he was 49 years old and, you know, his wife and children are left."

The caller went on to claim that "had he been vaccinated he would be here today you know? So they prioritised that all wrong."

"They left the teachers and all those public people until last. I think people like us could have remained in our homes except of course for the seriously ill."

She went on to tell Eddie that because her husband suffered a stroke which left him severely brain damaged, "he doesn't know what's happened to his son. It's an awful time."

Eddie asked the caller how she's coping.

"You're haunted, Eddie. You go to bed at night and the whole of his life goes through your mind. You remember the Albert Hall, and him getting his degree...all of that goes through your mind."

The caller then hit out at the PM's holiday: "We've got Boris on holiday while he should be here speaking to people. Of course he needs a holiday, but not right now."

Eddie then asked if the caller thought government should apologise. "They should, if nothing more they should." She replied.

"The devastation, it's just awful. A lot of it could have been avoided."

LBC listeners were moved by Shelagh's story.

If you are affected by the subjects raised above you can contact AgeUK for bereavement services at 0800 678 1602 or The Sue Ryder Trust on 0808 164 4572