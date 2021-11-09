'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Eddie Mair said that "people are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear".

His words follow the Prime Minister earlier this week missing an emergency Commons debate on sleaze.

Eddie asked: "Is it possible that sometimes Boris Johnson would rather disappear than face difficult moments?"

The LBC host then cited how Boris Johnson missed a Commons vote in 2018 on Heathrow expansion when he was Foreign Secretary by visiting Afghanistan.

Eddie also brought up the time in 2019 when Boris Johnson "disappeared into a fridge" as he was being asked to do a TV interview.

He later said: "So he disappeared to Afghanistan rather than vote on Heathrow and he disappeared into a fridge rather than be interviewed on ITV.

"People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear."