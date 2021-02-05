'There are NHS doctors and nurses experiencing PTSD symptoms due to Covid'

By Sam Sholli

There are doctors and nurses experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms due to the Covid crisis, a leading health journalist has told LBC.

Shaun Lintern, who is a Health Correspondent at the Independent, made the remark to LBC's Eddie Mair following news that the UK's Covid R number has fallen slightly.

The UK's coronavirus R number has dropped to between 0.7 and 1, according to SAGE which says the epidemic is "shrinking" in England.

Despite the number of new infections is falling by between two and five per cent every day, infections across the country still remain high and people are still being urged to adhere to lockdown rules.

Mr Lintern told Eddie that, even as the UK emerges from the Covid crisis, the NHS faces a "massive challenge".

He said: "Bearing in mind I've spoken to lots of nurses and doctors and spent time at hospitals, they are exhausted.

"And some of them are actually experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms

"You cannot ask those staff, who have given pretty much their all over the last 12 months, to come in and start work at the pace and pressure that we're going to need."