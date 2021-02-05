'There are NHS doctors and nurses experiencing PTSD symptoms due to Covid'

5 February 2021, 17:55

By Sam Sholli

There are doctors and nurses experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms due to the Covid crisis, a leading health journalist has told LBC.

Shaun Lintern, who is a Health Correspondent at the Independent, made the remark to LBC's Eddie Mair following news that the UK's Covid R number has fallen slightly.

The UK's coronavirus R number has dropped to between 0.7 and 1, according to SAGE which says the epidemic is "shrinking" in England.

Despite the number of new infections is falling by between two and five per cent every day, infections across the country still remain high and people are still being urged to adhere to lockdown rules.

Mr Lintern told Eddie that, even as the UK emerges from the Covid crisis, the NHS faces a "massive challenge".

He said: "Bearing in mind I've spoken to lots of nurses and doctors and spent time at hospitals, they are exhausted.

"And some of them are actually experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms

"You cannot ask those staff, who have given pretty much their all over the last 12 months, to come in and start work at the pace and pressure that we're going to need."

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore pour in from LBC listeners

Tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore pour in from LBC listeners

'Captain Sir Tom Moore was a symbol of hope in a very dark time'

'Captain Sir Tom Moore was a symbol of hope in a very dark time'
The public health expert told LBC how the planned testing would work in his area

Public Health Director explains 'surge testing' amid South African variant concerns
Education chief shares 'profound concern' over 'shocking' decline in children's learning

Education chief 'profoundly concerned' over 'shocking' decline in children's learning
Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of losing her job due to unsellable home

Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of job loss due to unsellable home
'Terrible mistake': Top virologist reacts to German regulators advising against AstraZeneca

Top virologist questions 'strange' German regulators advising against AstraZeneca

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits have revealed what they think of Brexit so far

Only a quarter of Brits believe Brexit has 'gone well' so far - poll
Emergency services were called to the blaze at around 8:30am on Friday

House 'firebombed' in Liverpool with mother and children inside
Christopher Plummer has died aged 91

Sound of Music actor Christopher Plummer dies aged 91

Lilian

Care home resident receives more than 5000 cards for 100th birthday
Protesters gathered outside a court in Moscow where Alexei Navalny is on trial

Russia expels EU diplomats for attending pro-Alexei Navalny rally
Police are appealing after three HGVs suffered substantial damage

Shocking footage shows £80k HGVs go up in flames during arson attack