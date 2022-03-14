Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

By Seán Hickey

One of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisors admits that Putin's bargaining power is 'very bad' as Russian peace negotiators are beginning to listen to Ukrainian demands.

Alexander Rodnyansky told Eddie Mair that "the Russian side has stopped giving us ultimatums and started listening" to Ukrainian demands in peace negotiations.

"We're not going to compromise on our sovereignty", President Zelenskyy's advisor told Eddie, insisting that Russia getting Ukrainian territory in a peace agreement is "completely off the table."

Mr Rodnyansky told LBC that "if they're interested in peace, stability and prosperity", then Putin will call off the invasion.

Eddie asked the advisor whether he trusts Russian negotiators, to which Mr Rodnyansky explained that there has been a "deficit" in trust for years. He revealed however, that the Ukrainian team "see a shift in terms of their position, so they're becoming softer in a way."

Eddie wondered what may have brought about the shift in the Russian position.

"Miserable failures" in Russian military operations is at the core of the shift, Mr Rodnyansky explained.

"The only way they understand something is through force."

He concluded by telling Eddie: "As they see how much they've lost and how much they've failed in their objectives, they'll be forced to recognise that there is no way around having a more meaningful discussion around just accepting our position as well."