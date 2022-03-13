Ben Kentish slams government's 'Tinder for refugees' scheme

By Seán Hickey

The government's system of having Brits trawl social media to find Ukrainian refugees they're willing to house is 'effectively Tinder for refugees', Ben Kentish says.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The government are proposing a £350 monthly payment to Brits who house Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the Russian invasion.

The measure will be announced by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove as the key pillar of the UK's policy to house Ukrainians.

Read more: Putin 'targets Nato weapons' in deadly strike on Ukraine base where foreign advisers work

Ben Kentish explained the details of the policy.

"You go on Twitter or Facebook or Instagram, you find someone pleading for help...and you say 'ok I'm willing to put that person who I've never met in my second bedroom.'"

Read more: 'Incredibly weak': Nato is using 'Chamberlain tactics' on Putin, ex-Ukraine PM warns

Read more: Russia 'pays high price for every advance' as Putin turns to Middle East mercenaries

"Then you go to the government and you say 'I found someone on instagram who I want to live in my home, is this ok?'"

Ben tried to make sense of the policy, before drawing an analogy: "I don't mean to be glib here, but it is effectively Tinder for refugees, except they don't even do the matching."

"Is this them rising to the moment, or really is this a case of them passing the buck onto you, onto me, onto all of us?" Ben asked.