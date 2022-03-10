Breaking News

Ukraine will not be 'chopped up' for a peace deal, Zelenskyy's advisor tells LBC

10 March 2022, 18:45 | Updated: 10 March 2022, 19:53

An advisor President Zelenskyy, has said Ukraine will not be sacrifice the Donetsk and Luhanskthe
An advisor President Zelenskyy, has said Ukraine will not be sacrifice the Donetsk and Luhanskthe. Picture: Alamy/ LBC

By Megan Hinton

An advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine will not be carved up in order to appease Putin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the latest round of peace talks fail in Turkey, Alexander Rodnyasky, said the country will not sacrifice the Donetsk and Luhanskthe in order to strike a peace deal with Russia.

Appearing on Tonight with Andrew Marr, mr Rodnyasky said "the pressure is on the Russian side" when it comes to conflict in Ukraine.

During the show on Thursday evening, LBC's Andrew Marr asked: "If president Zelenskyy is willing and prepared to put the whole NATO issue to one side, as that appears to be the case.

"And the Russians have effectively taken those two oblasts in the east, the Russian speaking bits, then surely the bones of a deal are already obvious?"

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

To which Mr Rodnyasky replied: "I wouldn’t go to far at this stage, certainly we are not giving up on our NATO ambitions in the long run, we are willing to discuss any potential security deal that is actually tangible and credible.

"As a posed to the Budapest memorandum which just yielded nothing.

"But there is not going to be any chopping up of Ukraine. We are not willing to compromise on that."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

When asked by Andrew Marr, whether Ukraine would ever "be prepared to loose those territories", the Ukrainian advisor said: "Of course not, and if you ask the people who live there they're not willing to be part of any other country either."

The Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Cambridge said hope still remains that Ukraine will win the war as "the pressure is on the Russian side".

He explained: "We know that the threat is serious, we know what the Russians are capable of but the pressure is on them.

"They are running out of resources, moral is low on their side and this is our country so it is not guaranteed at all that they will win, if anything they are loosing."

Read more: Russians flee Ukrainian ambush: Tanks rolling on Kyiv retreat after artillery barrage

Read more: Chelsea in crisis: Three axe £40m sponsorship deal as Abramovich hit with sanctions

The advisor is currently on a sabbatical from Cambridge University and said he plans to return to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, to "be with his people" and help the president through the conflict.

Peace talks that took place in Turkey on Thursday afternoon failed after Sergei Lavrov branded an attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol a "pathetic outcry".

The Russian Foreign Minister claimed during his meeting with Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba that Russia "did not attack Ukraine" insisting instead that troops were carrying out "special operations" in the region.

Speaking after the the "difficult" meeting, Lavrorv said: "We are not planning to attack other countries. We didn't attack Ukraine, either."

Read more: 'Ukrainian propaganda': Russia says pic of pregnant woman in hospital attack is 'fake'

Read more: 'Mark my words': Andrew Marr warns National Insurance hike will be a 'very big story'

When asked about the air strike during the press conference, Putin's confidant replied: "It is not the first time we see pathetic outcries concerning the so-called atrocities perpetrated by the Russian military."

He went on to claim that the hospital had been taken over by the Azov battalion - a volunteer group fighting alongside the Ukrainian army- and prior to the attack all the "mothers and nurses were chased out" of the hospital.

Following the meeting Dmytro Kuleba said: "I want to repeat that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender, and will not surrender."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Douglas Ross with Boris Johnson

Scottish Tory leader withdraws demand for Boris Johnson's resignation over partygate scandal
Nicola Sturgeon had said a no-fly zone should not be off the table

Nicola Sturgeon branded 'utterly irresponsible' over no-fly zone comment

Breaking
Thomas Pickering, former US Ambassador to Russia, has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, President Putin is stepping "very close" to being a fool.

'Putin is stepping very close to being a fool', says ex-US ambassador to Russia

Breaking
Lisa Nandy on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Army on standby to help Ukraine refugees but Govt 'hasn't bothered', says Lisa Nandy

Radio 1 DJ Mark Page has been jailed for 12 years.

Former Radio 1 DJ Mark Page jailed for 12 years for string of child sex offences

A mother and daughter said goodbye possibly for the last time as the mum heads back to Ukraine.

The last hug: Emotional moment mum says goodbye to daughter and returns to Ukraine

The Russian embassy to the UK has claimed a photograph of a pregnant woman injured during the maternity hospital attack is fake

'Ukrainian propaganda': Russia says pic of pregnant woman in hospital attack is 'fake'

Gérard Depardieu

Actor Gerard Depardieu loses bid to have rape and sexual assault charge dropped

Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome baby girl nicknamed 'Y'

ben grant

Ex-commando and son of Tory MP joins up to fight for Ukraine

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber and arrested by police.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber and arrested by police

Lavrov says outcry over maternity hospital bombing is 'pathetic'

Fury as Lavrov brands outcry over maternity unit strike which killed three as 'pathetic'

David Cameron on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

David Cameron defends tennis game with wife of ex-Russian minister for £160k Tory donation

James Heappey has said nuclear weapons could be used in Ukraine.

Minister warns of 'possibility' Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Former PM David Cameron says he would put his trust in Minister for Refugees Richard Harrington

David Cameron calls on Govt to make visa system easier for Ukrainian refugees

ukraine bill

New law makes it legal for Ukrainian civilians to kill Russian troops

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jaime Nazar, left, and Javier Silva in Santiago, Chile

First same-sex couple marry in Chile under new law

A damaged building in Kharkiv

91-year-old siege of Leningrad survivor besieged by war again
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

No breakthrough on ending war in Ukraine-Russia talks between top diplomats
Florida wildfire

Rainfall eases wildfire threat in Florida but officials urge caution
A police officer detains Black Panther director Ryan Coogler

Black Panther director mistaken for bank robber while trying to withdraw money
Patel has been heavily criticised for the Home Office's slow processing of Ukrainian visas

Priti Patel caves in and simplifies 'shameful' Ukrainian visa system
A family fleeing from Ukraine wait for the train at a border crossing station in Poland

They were shooting civilians, says Ukrainian who fled to Poland for safety
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano

Hundreds flee as Indonesian volcano erupts

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sits in front of his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, foreground left, during a tripartite meeting on Thursday March 10 2022

Attack on Ukraine hospital ‘killed three – including a child – and hurt 17’
An armoured column was hit by Ukrainian forces (left) before the tanks were forced to retreat

Russians flee Ukrainian ambush: Tanks rolling on Kyiv retreat after artillery barrage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr warned the National Insurance hike will be a very big story in coming weeks.

'Mark my words': Andrew Marr warns National Insurance hike will be a 'very big story'
Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr gave a scathing monologue on the UK's management of refugees.

Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais
Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police