Kyiv flats struck by Russian shell leaving two dead and many trapped under rubble

14 March 2022, 10:55 | Updated: 14 March 2022, 10:59

A residential building in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv was shelled by Russia on Monday.
A residential building in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv was shelled by Russia on Monday.

By Sophie Barnett

Two people have been killed and many are feared to be trapped under rubble after a Russian shell struck a block of flats in Kyiv.

Emergency services in Ukraine said the bodies of two people were found in a nine-storey residential building in the Obolonskyi district on Monday.

Three people were hospitalised and nine people were treated on the spot, the State Service of Ukraine for Emergencies said.

Fifteen people were rescued and 63 were evacuated, with the search for people feared missing under the rubble ongoing.

Shocking pictures show people being rescued from the building, which was engulfed by flames after it was struck by the Russians.

Ukrainian authorities worked to extract terrified residents using ladders.

The attack comes as Russia aims to encircle Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine where its president Volodmyr Zelenskyy has remained throughout.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Monday morning that Russian troops have not made major advances over the past 24 hours, despite expanding strikes to the west.

In one such attack, Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence.

People were rescued from the building in Kyiv.
People were rescued from the building in Kyiv.

A fourth round of talks is expected on Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials via video conference to discuss getting aid to cities and towns under fire, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said.

The talks will involve the same higher-level officials who met earlier in Belarus, aimed at "assessing preliminary results" of talks so far, Mr Podolyak said.

Previous talks have not led to major breakthroughs or a solution for getting aid or evacuation convoys to the desperate, strategic city of Mariupol.

More follows...

