Squatters invade £25m London mansion of Russian oligarch in protest over war in Ukraine

Protesters have invaded the £25million mansion of a Russian oligarch. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Barnett

The £25million mansion of a Russian oligarch has been invaded by protesters in London's Belgravia, with the Ukrainian flag hung from the windows over Putin's invasion.

Police were called to the property in Belgrave Square in the early hours of Monday morning and found a number of people had gained entry to the building.

Five squatters are inside the property, which spans across six storeys.

Ukrainian flags have been hung from the upstairs windows and banners read 'The property has been liberated' and 'Putin go f*** yourself'.

The oligarch in question is reportedly Oleg Deripaska and the property is believed to be worth £25million.

Deripaska was one of seven oligarchs to be sanctioned by the UK government last week.

Six police vans and more than a dozen officers are outside the property.

One of the protesters at the site told LBC the building belongs to Deripaska, who he claims has "direct ties to Putin".

"We are squatting this building as a form of protest and solidarity with Ukrainian people and Russian people who suffer under Putin, and all people who suffer under war," he explained.

The mansion has been invaded by five protesters. Picture: LBC

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "Police were called shortly after 01:00hrs on Monday, 14 March to a residential property in Belgrave Square, SW1.

"Officers attended and found that a number of people had gained entry and hung banners from upstairs windows. Officers remain at the location."

