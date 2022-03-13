Russia asks China for military help as PM says Putin's 'barbaric' actions 'test humanity'

13 March 2022, 23:14

Russia has asked China for help as Boris Johnson branded Putin's actions 'barbaric'
Russia has asked China for help as Boris Johnson branded Putin's actions 'barbaric'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson has said Putin's "barbaric" actions were testing "all of humanity", as Russia asks China for military support in its invasion of Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mr Johnson "commended the president and the Ukrainian people on their fortitude", according to a Downing St spokesperson.

"The Prime Minister said Putin's barbaric actions were testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity," they said.

"The leaders condemned the murders of Brent Renaud and countless innocent Ukrainians, and the abduction of the mayors of Dniprorudne and Melitopol."

They added: "The Prime Minister said the UK would continue to stand behind Ukraine in all their efforts to bring an end to this disastrous conflict."

Read more: Putin 'targets Nato weapons' in deadly strike on Ukraine base where foreign advisers work

Read more: Russia 'pays high price for every advance' as Putin turns to Middle East mercenaries

It comes as US officials said Russia has asked China for military equipment and other assistance, according to the FT.

But there is a glimmer of hope, with both Ukraine and Russia suggesting peace talks have made progress and that an agreement could be reached soon.

Russian delegate Leonid Slutsky said the talks had made substantial progress and said more will take place on Monday.

Meanwhile Ukraine said Russia had began to "talk constructively".

Despite the positive direction of talks, the US and China are sending top aides to Rome on Monday as tensions between the two countries mount.

Speaking in advance of the talks, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy.

"We will not allow that to go forward," he said.

US officials are also accusing China of spreading Russian disinformation that could be a pretext for chemical or biological weapons attacks launched by Vladimir Putin's forces in Ukraine.

Read more: Ukrainian actor 'killed by Russians after giving his bulletproof vest to a child'

Read more: Zelenskyy visits hospitalised Ukrainian soldiers after MPs call for him to be knighted

It comes after Putin launched an attack on an air base near the Ukrainian border with Poland.

A total of 35 people were killed and 134 people injured.

Just hours before Putin had said Nato's supply of weapons to Ukraine were viable targets.

Speaking from Poland, LBC presenter Matt Frei, who has been reporting from the war, told Andrew Castle: "Yesterday Vladimir Putin said that those shipments from Nato in Ukraine are a fair target and overnight he was as good as his word and zapped them.

"This is not just pushing the war to the west of Ukraine, it is also getting very, perilously, close to the Nato border, the Polish border."

The war in Ukraine has been raging for more than two weeks now.

In that time Russia has been accused of shelling evacuation routes and targeting civilians, and has been hit by a number of economic sanctions as a result.

Ukraine has offered "staunch resistance", according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

However both sides have suffered substantial losses and casualties.

Read more: Abramovich's £150m mansion 'could be used to house Ukrainian refugees'

Watch: Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

On Sunday, American journalist Brent Renaud was killed by Russian troops whilst covering the war in Kyiv.

It was also revealed that a Ukrainian actor and presenter died after removing his bulletproof vest and putting it on a child during an evacuation attempt from the city of Irpin.

In its latest intelligence update, the UK MoD said: "Russian naval forces have established a distant blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, effectively isolating Ukraine from international maritime trade.

"Russian naval forces are also continuing to conduct missile strikes against targets throughout Ukraine.

"Russia has already conducted one amphibious landing in the Sea of Azov and could look to conduct further such operations in the coming weeks."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Actor William Hurt, pictured here in 1983 film The Big Chill, has died

'Beloved' Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies aged 71

Actor and presenter Pasha Lee was killed in a Russian attack during an evacuation attempt

Ukrainian actor 'killed by Russians after giving his bulletproof vest to a child'

The incident 'involved a number of young people' and took place on Chapel Road in Worthing

Five detained by police and boy, 13, hospitalised after 'alleged stabbing' in Worthing

Roman Abramovich's mansion could soon house Ukrainian refugees

Abramovich's £150m mansion 'could be used to house Ukrainian refugees'

Just Stop Oil protesters have stormed BAFTA red carpet

Eco protesters storm BAFTA red carpet to demand end to fossil fuel projects

Brent Renaud has been killed while covering the war in Ukraine

American journalist 'killed by Russian forces' while covering war in Kyiv

Western leaders have been accused of being too soft on Vladimir Putin

'Incredibly weak': Nato is using 'Chamberlain tactics' on Putin, ex-Ukraine PM warns

Russia has struck an air base in western Ukraine

Putin 'targets Nato weapons' in deadly strike on Ukraine base where foreign advisers work

Russian forces are said to be paying a "high price" for gains

Russia 'pays high price for every advance' as Putin turns to Middle East mercenaries

President Zelenskyy has visited Ukrainian soldiers in hospital hours after British MPs called for him to be awarded a knighthood

Zelenskyy visits hospitalised Ukrainian soldiers after MPs call for him to be knighted

Michael Gove said the UK "stands behind Ukraine" as a new scheme promises monthly payments to people who open their homes to refugees

Monthly £350 'thank you' payments for Brits who house Ukrainian refugees

A fake video shows what Russian bombardment of Paris would look like

'If we fall, you fall': Fake video shows Paris attacked in chilling warning from Ukraine

Sir Rod Stewart sang songs and struck a pose as he filled in potholes near his Essex home

Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home saying 'no one else can be bothered'

Police are asking for people to come forward after the incident on Market Street in Bury city centre

Three teens arrested after man, 19, dies in broad daylight stabbing in Bury

There are a number of closures in the Slough area, including on the M4

M4 closed due to 'unexplained' death of man near motorway in Slough

Low traffic neighbourhoods are designed to make towns more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly - but some say they cause an increase in congestion

Council apologises after wrongly claiming LTNs caused reduction in pollution

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hospital stock

Ukrainian children brought to England for cancer treatment

Brent Renaud pictured in 2015

US filmmaker Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan

US and Chinese officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia
A map of the attack

Iran admits missile attack near US consulate in Iraq

Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv

Russian airstrike on military base close to Polish border kills 35
People demonstrate against the war in Ukraine in Berlin

Anti-war protests held across Europe

Russia Ukraine War

35 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine military base near Poland border
The overturned bus

Passenger killed as bus carrying Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy
Pope Francis waves from the window of his studio overlooking St Peter’s Square

Pope calls for end to bombings in Ukraine ‘before cities reduced to cemeteries’
Smoke billows from the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv

US journalist killed in attack near Kyiv

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee
Former Gulf War hostage urges govt to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

Former Gulf War hostage urges government to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians
Ben Kentish slams government's 'tinder for refugees' scheme

Ben Kentish slams government's 'Tinder for refugees' scheme

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/03 | Watch again

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine's invasion on wokeness

Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine invasion on wokeness
Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands

Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands
Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'insensitive and stupid' response to Everard vigil

Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'stupid' response to Everard vigil
Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr warned the National Insurance hike will be a very big story in coming weeks.

'Mark my words': Andrew Marr warns National Insurance hike will be a 'very big story'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police