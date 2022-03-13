Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

By Tim Dodd

This was the moving moment a caller's child told Camilla Tominey he's ready to share his toys with a Ukrainian child that his family will host.

It comes as the government has announced that Brits offering homes to Ukrainian refugees through a new humanitarian route will receive a "thank you" payment of £350 per month.

Camilla asked: "What do you think about mum and dad taking in refugees?"

The 11-year-old replied: "Yeah, I definitely think it's a good idea.

"I think they're stuck in somewhere being bombed and what not and they don't really have any place to go, and there are very few places to go.

"I wouldn't mind them playing with my toys and that kind of thing."

The caller said of her kids: "They're so sweet, they both said 'I think we need to put the Nerf guns away', as they wouldn't be any good, and things like that, they've thought it through."

