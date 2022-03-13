Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

13 March 2022, 21:04

By Tim Dodd

This was the moving moment a caller's child told Camilla Tominey he's ready to share his toys with a Ukrainian child that his family will host.

It comes as the government has announced that Brits offering homes to Ukrainian refugees through a new humanitarian route will receive a "thank you" payment of £350 per month.

Camilla asked: "What do you think about mum and dad taking in refugees?"

The 11-year-old replied: "Yeah, I definitely think it's a good idea.

"I think they're stuck in somewhere being bombed and what not and they don't really have any place to go, and there are very few places to go.

"I wouldn't mind them playing with my toys and that kind of thing."

Read more: Monthly £350 'thank you' payments for Brits who house Ukrainian refugees

The caller said of her kids: "They're so sweet, they both said 'I think we need to put the Nerf guns away', as they wouldn't be any good, and things like that, they've thought it through."

Read more: Defiant Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy put forward for knighthood

Latest News

See more Latest News

Actor and presenter Pasha Lee was killed in a Russian attack during an evacuation attempt

Ukrainian actor 'killed by Russians after giving his bulletproof vest to a child'
The incident 'involved a number of young people' and took place on Chapel Road in Worthing

Five detained by police and boy, 13, hospitalised after 'alleged stabbing' in Worthing
Roman Abramovich's mansion could soon house Ukrainian refugees

Abramovich's £150m mansion 'could be used to house Ukrainian refugees'
Just Stop Oil protesters have stormed BAFTA red carpet

Eco protesters storm BAFTA red carpet to demand end to fossil fuel projects
Brent Renaud has been killed while covering the war in Ukraine

American journalist 'killed by Russian forces' while covering war in Kyiv
Western leaders have been accused of being too soft on Vladimir Putin

'Incredibly weak': Nato is using 'Chamberlain tactics' on Putin, ex-Ukraine PM warns
Russia has struck an air base in western Ukraine

Putin 'targets Nato weapons' in deadly strike on Ukraine base where foreign advisers work
Russian forces are said to be paying a "high price" for gains

Russia 'pays high price for every advance' as Putin turns to Middle East mercenaries
Former Gulf War hostage urges govt to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

Former Gulf War hostage urges government to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians
Ben Kentish slams government's 'tinder for refugees' scheme

Ben Kentish slams government's 'Tinder for refugees' scheme

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile