'I can't imagine why I would encourage my kids to get involved in politics'

8 November 2021, 18:23 | Updated: 8 November 2021, 18:27

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told LBC he can't imagine why he would encourage his kids to get involved in politics.

Richard in Hackney made the remark during the occurrence of an emergency House of Commons debate on sleaze.

The debate, which was called in response to the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal, has seen Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer call out "Government corruption".

Speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair, Richard said: "If you're being paid £200,000 or £300,000 as a lobbyist and you're getting £80,000 as an MP, then it's being an MP which is the second job.

"You're not an MP who is a lobbyist. You're a lobbyist who happens to hold a seat in a constituency."

Later in his exchange with Eddie, Richard said: "I mean my god, I can't imagine why I would encourage my kids to get involved in politics. I think it's just self-serving."

