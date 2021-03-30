Police showed 'restraint and professionalism' at Sarah Everard vigil, watchdog tells LBC

By EJ Ward

HM Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr reveals to LBC why he thinks the Met Police acted appropriately at the Sarah Everard vigil.

A review into the handling by the Metropolitan Police of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard has found officers "did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner".

The review by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), led by Sir Thomas Winsor, also found the force was "justified" in taking the view the risks of Covid-19 transmission were "too great to ignore".

LBC's Eddie Mair spoke with Matt Parr HM Inspector of Constabulary, who led the inquiry.

He told Eddie the investigation conducted by the body was totally independent.

Revealing to LBC that the police were required to "treat each case on its merits," the HM Inspector said the Met was "obliged" to act in this case.

Mr Parr told LBC that the vigil managed to comply with the Covid regulations until around 6pm.

The HM Inspector of Constabulary, said after "having seen a lot of hours of body-worn footage and video from other sources" the investigation was satisfied the police acted correctly.

Mr Parr ended by saying: "I'm quite impressed by the restraint and professionalism shown by a lot of the frontline officers in the face of some really nasty provocation and abuse."