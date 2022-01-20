'Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Eddie Mair grilled Tory Minister Conor Burns after Tory MP William Wragg has said the Government seems to have blackmailed MPs.

Boris Johnson has claimed that he has not seen any evidence to support Mr Wragg's claims.

Speaking to Mr Burns on LBC, Eddie said: "Sue Gray is investigating parties. Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?"

Mr Burns replied: "Well, if [William] Wragg has evidence to back up what he's saying he is welcome to bring it forward.

In response, Eddie asked: "And who will investigate."

The Tory Minister answered: "If he brings those allegations forward, they will be looked at.

"In the clip you've just played, the Prime Minister was clear on that. He would like at those allegations.

Eddie asked:"He would look at it?"

"And others," replied Mr Burns.