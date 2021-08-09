'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

9 August 2021, 17:39 | Updated: 9 August 2021, 18:02

By Sam Sholli

Student and climate activist Dominique Palmer has reacted to the UN's landmark climate change report, arguing leaders "need to prioritise the planet and people over profit".

The report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that it is "unequivocal" humans are influencing the warming of the planet.

It also said the world will reach or exceed temperature rises of 1.5C over the next two decades.

Speaking of the report, Dominique Palmer told LBC: "[Honestly] it just reinstates again how urgent climate action is how much our global leaders are delaying on action.

"And [it] really emphasises that every fraction of a degree matters and it can be the difference between still having the chance to safeguard our future [and] civilisational breakdown.

"And we are accelerating towards 1.5C right now and so our leaders...they need to act and they need to prioritise the planet and people over profit.

"And this is really the last kind of warning and chance that we have, especially with COP26 coming up, to act on this."

READ MORE: Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures
READ MORE: 'Code red for humanity': Landmark UN climate report 'sobering', PM says

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

'Are you listening to yourself?': Eddie Mair grills Business Minister Paul Scully

'Are you listening to yourself?': Eddie Mair grills Business Minister Paul Scully
Govt announcement on Visa rules a 'cynical headline grab', says tour manager

Government announcement on visa rules a 'cynical headline grab', says tour manager
Covid: 'We're not at herd immunity yet,' says Professor Christina Pagel

Covid: 'We're not at herd immunity yet,' says Independent SAGE member
The inquiry said the south London council had allowed violence and sexual assault to flourish in its children’s residential homes

Lambeth report: Survivors' group founder reacts to London council child abuse inquiry
Lambeth Council: Sexual abuse survivor opens up on LBC

Lambeth Council: Sexual abuse survivor opens up on LBC

'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

Latest News

See more Latest News

Team GB athletes touch down at Heathrow after the Tokyo 2020 games

Tokyo 2020: The Queen hails 'skill and determination' of Team GB athletes
Dido Harding will step down from her NHS role in October

Baroness Dido Harding to step down from NHS Improvement role later this year
Vodafone will be bringing back its data roaming charges.

Vodafone to reintroduce data roaming charges for Europe

Police and protesters clash in White City

Anti-vaxxers try to storm the BBC in protest over vaccine passports and jabs for children
Francis (right) lost loss of his brother Shaul, 40, father, Basil, 73, and mother, Charmagne, 65

Anti-vaxx mother, father and brother die of Covid-19 within a week of each other
Heavy showers could be on the way for Monday afternoon.

Thunderstorms to return across UK with heavy showers and potential flooding