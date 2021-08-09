'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

By Sam Sholli

Student and climate activist Dominique Palmer has reacted to the UN's landmark climate change report, arguing leaders "need to prioritise the planet and people over profit".

The report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that it is "unequivocal" humans are influencing the warming of the planet.

It also said the world will reach or exceed temperature rises of 1.5C over the next two decades.

Speaking of the report, Dominique Palmer told LBC: "[Honestly] it just reinstates again how urgent climate action is how much our global leaders are delaying on action.

"And [it] really emphasises that every fraction of a degree matters and it can be the difference between still having the chance to safeguard our future [and] civilisational breakdown.

"And we are accelerating towards 1.5C right now and so our leaders...they need to act and they need to prioritise the planet and people over profit.

"And this is really the last kind of warning and chance that we have, especially with COP26 coming up, to act on this."

