Football union chief outlines what action must be taken to prevent European Super League

19 April 2021, 18:35

By Sam Sholli

Football Supporters' Association vice chair Tom Greatrex has given his insight on what action needs to be taken to stop the formation of a European Super League.

Mr Greatrex gave his views to LBC as the Government has announced a fan-led review of football in the UK in response to the controversial plans for the breakaway league.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed the launch of the review while addressing MPs in the House of Commons.

The review will be led by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch and will look the how football is governed and regulated.

Mr Greatrex was asked by LBC's Eddie Mair if, following the announcement of the review, he was confident there would be no European Super League.

The Football Supporters' Association vice chair said: "Well I think that we have to see...strongly-worded statements backed up with actual action when it's required.

"So it will need things like, for example, the Premier League to be robust in their position that any club that any Premier League club that decides to play in a breakaway league will not be entitled to carry on in the Premier League.

"It will need the FA and the governing bodies to say that those players that are involved won't be entitled to take part in FIFA competitions.

"And it will need the Government, through this review that has been announced today, to ensure that there's a sustainable governance approach as exists in other countries [such as] Germany."

Read more: Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

In response to the announcement of the breakaway league, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action.

"They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country.

"The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps."

Read more: Outrage as England's 'big six' clubs plan to join breakaway European Super League

