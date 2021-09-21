Criminal proceedings in Harry Dunn case may come 'soon', family adviser predicts

21 September 2021, 18:50 | Updated: 21 September 2021, 19:02

By Seán Hickey

A spokesperson for the Dunn family suggests that Crown Prosecution Services will take criminal proceedings against Anne Sacoolas in the near future.

Radd Seiger spoke to LBC on the day that a resolution was announced in civil proceedings against Anne Sacoolas, who is alleged to have killed Harry Dunn with her car in 2019.

"It's taken an awful lot out of them and we're received that it's done and we can take our small steps forward today" Mr Seiger told Eddie Mair.

He said that the family can now take "positive steps forward" following the resolution, adding that "the sooner we can get this all wrapped up, the better."

"You've outlined the difficulties of reaching this civil agreement" Eddie noted, "I imagine the criminal case is more complex."

"The difficulties involved are well known" Mr Seiger admitted, telling LBC that "this family are victims of a crime" and this must be justified.

He told Eddie that the nation "must leave it to the Crown Prosecution Service" to work towards a conclusion.

"We can say that we know they're doing their job, they've been right behind this family from the moment they charged Ms Sacoolas back in December 2019."

"I'm sure they'll be making an announcement soon," he told Eddie.

