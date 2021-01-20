Second Trump term could've done "irreparable damage", says John Bolton

By Fiona Jones

Ambassador John Bolton, who served as the National Security Advisor under Donald Trump, told LBC that a second term with the 45th President could have done "irreparable damage" to the US.

His comments have come on Inauguration Day with Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Donald Trump has made his final speech as President, telling the crowd "we'll be back" and saying the job has been an "honour."

To have Mr Trump begin a second term as President "could've been a disaster for the country which is why for the first time in my adult political life I didn't vote for the Republican nominee for President," said the Ambassador.

"I think Trump has done considerable damage to the United States, done damage to the Republican Party after one term," he said, sharing he is optimistic that the damage can be repaired.

However, if Trump had served two terms, he told Eddie Mair that the damage Trump inflicted on the party "may well be irreparable."

Mr Bolton said that the outgoing President is an "anomaly in American politics" and does not believe Presidency foreshadows the future.

