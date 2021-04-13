Brexit: Caller tells LBC his business has lost almost all its European sales

By Sam Sholli

A caller has told LBC the business has lost almost all of its European sales since Brexit.

George in Aylesbury made the remark to LBC's Eddie Mair despite research by Bloomberg revealing that support for Brexit has increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey found that two-thirds of UK adults feel Britain's departure from the EU has helped its jab rollout.

George, who sells accessories for commercial vehicles, told LBC: "Well, our UK business is very strong, thankfully. We've actually seen a slight increase since Covid.

"But unfortunately we've lost almost our entire European sales. And it's not a case of how you interpret the rules.

"The rules are very easy to interpret. There is no single market and without single market access you can't operate smoothly.

"The whole point of this is to be in the single market.

"It's a massive con trick by the Government because they've sold us this trade deal, and your average man on the street thinks because we've got a trade deal with the EU [then] everything carries on the same.

"But a trade deal is a completely different [to] being in the single market."

He later added: "The average person on the street simply doesn't understand this. And the whole thing is literally falling apart. It's costing us many many thousands."

