Brexit: Caller tells LBC his business has lost almost all its European sales

13 April 2021, 19:56

By Sam Sholli

A caller has told LBC the business has lost almost all of its European sales since Brexit.

George in Aylesbury made the remark to LBC's Eddie Mair despite research by Bloomberg revealing that support for Brexit has increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey found that two-thirds of UK adults feel Britain's departure from the EU has helped its jab rollout.

George, who sells accessories for commercial vehicles, told LBC: "Well, our UK business is very strong, thankfully. We've actually seen a slight increase since Covid.

"But unfortunately we've lost almost our entire European sales. And it's not a case of how you interpret the rules.

"The rules are very easy to interpret. There is no single market and without single market access you can't operate smoothly.

"The whole point of this is to be in the single market.

"It's a massive con trick by the Government because they've sold us this trade deal, and your average man on the street thinks because we've got a trade deal with the EU [then] everything carries on the same.

"But a trade deal is a completely different [to] being in the single market."

He later added: "The average person on the street simply doesn't understand this. And the whole thing is literally falling apart. It's costing us many many thousands."

READ MORE: Leave voter would stay in EU despite 'useless' jab rollout as 'we've been lied to about Brexit'
READ MORE: Brexit 'now more popular than ever' due to EU vaccine row, poll finds

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis hails 'exhilarating' reopening of non-essential retail in England

Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis hails 'exhilarating' reopening of non-essential retail in England
The Duke of Edinburgh attending the presentation receptions for the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders in 2010

'I will be forever grateful': LBC listeners praise impact of Duke of Edinburgh's Award
The Royal commentator was speaking to Eddie Mair

'It will be a much lonelier Queen who now reigns over us' following death of Prince Philip
The journalist was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Blood clotting is 'super rare side effect' of AstraZeneca vaccine
The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller from Northern Ireland's stark warning following nights of violence
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

JCVI member calls for continued use of AstraZeneca jab despite 'rare' side effects

Latest News

See more Latest News

mural of the late George Floyd created by the artist AKSE

Derek Chauvin: Defence begins its case at George Floyd trial

The man was arrested after being spotted on the Mall

Man arrested after 'being spotted carrying axe near Buckingham Palace'
'Stay at Home' on the High street in Winchester

Health experts criticise western governments for "strong-arm" lockdown approach
More than a million people are still thought to be unvaccinated, a new estimate suggests

Covid: Third wave fears as 'one million most vulnerable still unvaccinated'
The former head of Whitehall procurement became an adviser to Greensill Capital while still working as a civil servant in a move approved by the Cabinet Office

Cameron row: Top civil servant worked for Greensill Capital while at Cabinet Office
ban

Covid: World Health Organisation calls for halt to sale of wild animals in food markets