'Huge case backlog is justice system's way of saying we don't care': senior lawyer

19 January 2021, 18:42

By Fiona Jones

This senior lawyer tells LBC that the huge backlog of cases due to Covid is the justice system's way of saying 'we don't care' about the people of this country.

The backlog of cases in England and Wales is so extreme it could have a lasting impact on justice, a watchdog reports.

New figures show that there are currently 54,000 unheard cases due to the pandemic with some already being scheduled for 2022.

Senior Partner at consentlawyers.com Dr Ann Olivarius told LBC, "Things have been not good and they're getting steadily worse.

"If you have a country like Great Britain and you don't have a criminal or civil justice system that's responsive, that's essentially not working, you have a problem.

Read more: Backlog of cases in our courts is a serious emergency, says David Lammy

"You can't be a country that values its people when you actually don't have a rule of law that works. If people cannot file cases, if people have been hurt criminally and they can't get a hearing, they can't get justice, then they cannot heal. The problem is not solved."

Dr Olivarius branded the two year backlog for some cases as a "huge" time to wait "if you have been victimised."

"Britain is saying our court system is just not going to be attentive, we really don't care.

"Justice delayed is actually justice denied."

Dr Oliviarius explained that cases can be filed but lawyers "rarely hear anything" back as people from the justice system are not responding to attempts at communication.

"We're stymied, we have to say to our people I'm sorry, we are trying to get you justice, we're trying to get a response, but nobody's picking up and nobody's doing anything on that."

In the US, there are small court cases that have been happening over video call which have moved things along, she said, adding that they are "tons cheaper."

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

'The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'
Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid

Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid
Lawrence Young from the Warwick University Medical School tells LBC restricting travel is key to stamping out coronavirus.

'We need to look really hard at border control', scientist warns amid new Brazil variant
Supermarkets have remained open through the pandemic

'Public complacency over Covid is putting shop workers at risk'
'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

The ICU doctor told LBC the NHS was at breaking point

'London's NHS is at breaking point' ICU doctor tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington to bolster security ahed of Biden's inauguration

12 National Guard troops removed from inauguration duty due to suspected extremism links
Paramedics transport a patient with visible oxygen tank from the ambulance to the emergency department at the the Royal London Hospital

UK records 1,610 daily Covid-19 deaths, highest figure since start of pandemic
Lady Gaga will be among those to perform at Joe Biden's inauguration

Who is performing at Joe Biden’s inauguration? Full line-up and schedule
Posters informing on social distancing and face coverings outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Wandsworth

Schools in England 'may reopen region by region' when lockdown eased
Joe Biden's USA Inauguration Day will take place on January, 20, 2021

How to watch Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day in the UK from start time to TV schedule
Dr David Hepburn told LBC about the situation in hospitals in Wales

Top Welsh doctor reveals staff break down in tears 'watching five or six die each day' on Covid front line