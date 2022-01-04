NHS nurse: 'I used to go into work happy – not anymore'

By Seán Hickey

This A&E nurse moved LBC listeners with her first-hand account of the chaos in UK hospitals as Omicron cases skyrocket.

Listen to this article

Karen phoned in from Sheffield to share her experience on the front line with Eddie Mair, as a number of hospitals nationwide declare crisis situations.

"Every day I go into work you start your shift with a fear of dread and doom" she began.

She revealed that 12 hour waits at A&E are "not unusual now", adding that "government targets have gone out the window."

"I come home I cry. This morning I didn’t want to go, I cried before I went, but I went. We are desperately short of staff.

"We were already depleted and now because of Omicron…we've been down, instead of ten qualified nurses on shift – two!"

Reacting to the Health Secretary Sajid Javid's insistence that there won't be any further restrictions, the caller said he "needs to come to work with me for a shift" to see the issues firsthand.

"I’ve gone through shifts where I haven’t even had a wee all day".

"I’ve been in emergency nursing for 30 years and I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s totally unsustainable", the caller said.

"I used to go into work happy – not anymore."