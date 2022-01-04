NHS nurse: 'I used to go into work happy – not anymore'

4 January 2022, 19:35 | Updated: 4 January 2022, 20:17

By Seán Hickey

This A&E nurse moved LBC listeners with her first-hand account of the chaos in UK hospitals as Omicron cases skyrocket.

Karen phoned in from Sheffield to share her experience on the front line with Eddie Mair, as a number of hospitals nationwide declare crisis situations.

"Every day I go into work you start your shift with a fear of dread and doom" she began.

She revealed that 12 hour waits at A&E are "not unusual now", adding that "government targets have gone out the window."

"I come home I cry. This morning I didn’t want to go, I cried before I went, but I went. We are desperately short of staff.

"We were already depleted and now because of Omicron…we've been down, instead of ten qualified nurses on shift – two!"

Reacting to the Health Secretary Sajid Javid's insistence that there won't be any further restrictions, the caller said he "needs to come to work with me for a shift" to see the issues firsthand.

"I’ve gone through shifts where I haven’t even had a wee all day".

"I’ve been in emergency nursing for 30 years and I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s totally unsustainable", the caller said.

"I used to go into work happy – not anymore."

