Ollie Robinson has been 'hung out to dry' over 'pointless' suspension, says caller

By Sam Sholli

This caller told LBC that he "can't see the point" of cricketer Ollie Robinson being suspended, accusing the ECB of "hanging him out to dry" for something he did as a teen.

The cricketer has been temporarily suspended from international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the decision this weekend in response to the discovery of racist and sexist tweets posted by Mr Robinson just under a decade ago as a teenager.

Mark in Canterbury told LBC: "I think actually the whole thing is completely over the top...I think the ECB have been found wanting yet again as a quango organisation who ought to have done their due diligence on the young man rather than, in my view, hanging him out to dry."

He also said that "we all do silly things when we're 17 [or] 18 years of age" and that "we shouldn't all be hung out to dry for the mistakes we make in life".

Mark also said: "What is a suspension actually going to mean?

"The man has come out, he has apologised, he is 10 years or so older than what he was at the time. He has grown up...I can't see the point now in [suspending him]."

Meanwhile, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has called the ECB decision to suspend Mr Robinson "over the top".

