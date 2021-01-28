Top virologist questions 'strange' German regulators advising against AstraZeneca

28 January 2021, 18:55 | Updated: 28 January 2021, 19:19

By Fiona Jones

Top virologist Dr Chris Smith reacts to the "terrible mistake" of German vaccine regulators advising that over-65s should not take the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Germany's vaccines regulator has advised that over-65s should not take the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab over concerns about its efficacy in older people.

AstraZeneca does not yet have approval from the European Union to rollout its vaccine but is expected to receive it by the end of this week.

Top virologist and host of podcast Naked Scientists Dr Chris Smith responded to the announcement on Eddie Mair's show.

He said: "It hasn't been a good week for the AstraZeneca vaccine because we've got two major German publications, Handelsblatt and Bild, who put out headlines that this vaccine is only 8% effective in people over a certain age.

"Actually, it turned out they'd made a terrible mistake in making that publication and putting that headline out because they were referring not to how effective the vaccine was in those people, but how many people were in the trial at that age.

"It was 8% of people that were in that certain age, but when you look at those 8% they actually responded very well."

Dr Chris Smith pointed out that the Oxford/AstraZeneca team published a paper in October in the Lancet, a medical journal, and in response to the German publications, AstraZeneca asked people to go back and read this, showing there is "good response across the age range."

"They do actually say by the time you've had your second dose, people of all ages make a good anti-body response 100% of the time," Dr Chris said.

"I'm not really sure where the reaction is coming from in regarding of this finding in Europe, it seems a slightly strange reaction to me and at a time when we have a pandemic and Europe is already facing criticism for being slow off the mark, it seems rather strange to me to be ruling out the use of a very available very quick to manufacture agent."

The EU has so far approved the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed the decision and argued it "provides a good immune response across all age groups".

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

'Inequalities during Covid-19 mirrors reality of pre-pandemic healthcare', expert says

'Inequalities during Covid-19 mirrors reality of pre-pandemic healthcare', expert says
Prof Robert Read told LBC a vaccine dose delay could be beneficial

Longer delay between Covid jabs could give 'better immunity', JCVI member says
Grieving son calls for public inquiry into Government's 'terrible' handling of Covid

Grieving son calls for public inquiry into Government's 'terrible' handling of Covid
Caller 'losing herself' as daughter with special needs is 'abandoned' by school

Caller 'losing herself' as daughter with special needs is 'abandoned' by school
Nick Thomas-Symonds was grilled over his party's backing of £800 house party fines

Eddie Mair challenges shadow home secretary over backing new £800 fines

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man was arrested in connection over an incident at the East Surrey Hospital in Redhill on January 21

Man, 45, arrested after abusive comments to hospital staff posted online
Sandro Botticelli's Young Man Holding a Roundel is displayed at Sotheby's in New York

Botticelli 'Young Man' painting sells for $92 million

Boris Johnson holding a cod during an election campaign visit to Grimsby Fish Market in December 2019

Brexit: Fishing problems 'inevitable' but deal will be 'very beneficial', PM says
The President of the European Council has told the EU to consider legal action to secure doses of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccineThe President of the European Council has told the EU to consider legal action to secure doses of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

EU told to consider legal action amid bitter row over AstraZeneca vaccine supply
Covid snowball fight

£10,000 Covid fines for organisers of Leeds lockdown snowball fight
File photo: Tourists have still flocked to Dubai, United Arab Emirates

UK travel ban extended to United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda