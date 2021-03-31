Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'

By Sam Sholli

The UK race report is a "political hit job on structural racism, institutional racism [and] Black Lives Matter," a caller has told LBC.

Paul in Harrow made the remark after the report found that Britain is a model to other countries for diversity because of successes in areas like education and a shrinking ethnicity pay gap.

The 264-page report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities found overt racism persists in the country but the foreword by chair Dr Tony Sewell CBE states that Britain is no longer a place "where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities".

The report also states: "We found that most of the disparities we examined, which some attribute to racial discrimination, often do not have their origins in racism."

Paul not only accused the report of being "politically-motivated" and intend to "sow division", but also criticised the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities chairman Dr Tony Sewell.

He also told LBC's Eddie Mair: "When I say it's about creating division, this report will merely stoke resentment amongst white working-class 'Red Wall' Tory voters."

Asked by Eddie why he thinks the report will do that, Paul replied: "Because it will merely reaffirm their feeling that...it's just black people and ethnic minorities moaning about these imagined prejudices that we supposedly hold."

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has heralded the race report as an "important piece of work" and has promised to consider the recommendations suggested "in detail".