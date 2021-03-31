Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'

31 March 2021, 18:15 | Updated: 31 March 2021, 18:23

By Sam Sholli

The UK race report is a "political hit job on structural racism, institutional racism [and] Black Lives Matter," a caller has told LBC.

Paul in Harrow made the remark after the report found that Britain is a model to other countries for diversity because of successes in areas like education and a shrinking ethnicity pay gap.

The 264-page report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities found overt racism persists in the country but the foreword by chair Dr Tony Sewell CBE states that Britain is no longer a place "where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities".

The report also states: "We found that most of the disparities we examined, which some attribute to racial discrimination, often do not have their origins in racism."

Paul not only accused the report of being "politically-motivated" and intend to "sow division", but also criticised the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities chairman Dr Tony Sewell.

He also told LBC's Eddie Mair: "When I say it's about creating division, this report will merely stoke resentment amongst white working-class 'Red Wall' Tory voters."

Asked by Eddie why he thinks the report will do that, Paul replied: "Because it will merely reaffirm their feeling that...it's just black people and ethnic minorities moaning about these imagined prejudices that we supposedly hold."

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has heralded the race report as an "important piece of work" and has promised to consider the recommendations suggested "in detail".

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

The HM Inspector was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Police showed 'restraint and professionalism' at Sarah Everard vigil, watchdog tells LBC
Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'won't work'
Lockdown extension could lead to mass rule breaking, SAGE member warns

Lockdown extension could lead to mass rule breaking, SAGE member warns
There are 'at least' 50 symptoms of Long Covid, epidemiologist warns

There are 'at least' 50 symptoms of Long Covid, epidemiologist warns
Eddie Mair grilled Lisa Nandy of Labour's Trident stance

Eddie Mair scrutinises Lisa Nandy over Labour's 'inconsistent' Trident stance
Eddie Mair caller backs self-defence classes for gils in schools

Eddie Mair caller backs self-defence classes for girls in schools

Latest News

See more Latest News

French president Emmanuel Macron has announced a three-week nationwide school closure

France plunged into third national lockdown amid fresh Covid-19 wave
The school is embroiled in a row over uniform rules which are claimed to discriminate against Muslim and black students

Pimlico Academy: Teachers pass vote of no confidence in principal amid diversity protests
More than 10,000 reports have been posted on the Everyone's Invited website

Government announces immediate review into school sexual abuse
Pubs and restaurants can reopen outdoors in Wales from Monday 26th April, provided coronavirus cases remain low

Wales allows pubs to open outdoors from April 26

Labour has hit out at today's race report.

Race report accused of 'glorifying' slave trade by Labour MP

Bikes

Children threatened with £60 fines for cycling in London park