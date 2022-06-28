'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2

28 June 2022, 17:52

By Fiona Jones

Scotland is "inept" and "an utter mess", this Scottish caller said, in an impassioned reaction to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon setting out a date for a proposed second independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking at Holyrood today, said she wants to hold a consultative independence referendum on 19th October 2023 as she slammed Boris Johnson's government for "ripping us out" of the European Union and creating a cost of living crisis.

The First Minister said the Tory party "deserved" to lose the next election and warned that the Labour party is more of a "pale imitation" than a "real alternative" - while also dismissing the Liberal Democrats.

Caller Stuart insisted that Scotland is an "utter mess", claiming there is "no reason" that his country should host a second independent referendum.

He continued: "The health service is a joke, it's collapsing. We've got the highest amount of drunk deaths in Europe...massive alcohol problems, and this is what we're doing.

"It's an absolute disgrace."

Eddie countered another caller's point that the Scottish people had been "lied to" which Stuart dismissed, responding that the SNP is "still getting it wrong."

"They'll not get independence because people have got mortgages to pay...they can't even run their own finances," Stuart said, "I wouldn't let them run a sweet shop."

Eddie pointed out that Scottish independence transcends the Scottish National Party, asking: "What would you say is the clinching argument against independence?"

Stuart responded that Scotland "cannot run ourselves properly", adding: "This is a United Kingdom. It's one country and it's one people."

The caller insisted he was not a Conservative man, being a Labour voter, but fully believed in the union - he added that the only way Scottish independence would work is "if we got our ducks in a row."

The First Minister stated: "My determination is to secure a process that allows the people of Scotland, whether yes, no or yet to be decided, to express their views in a legal, constitutional referendum so the majority view can be established fairly and democratically.

"The steps I am setting out today seek to achieve that."

More Eddie Mair

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Exclusive
Kremlin chaos: Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws regime in disarray

Putin 'constantly surrounded by doctors' as illness throws Kremlin into chaos

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns

'Prime Minister in waiting!' Starmer saluted after Covid fine resignation pledge

'Prime Minister in waiting!' Starmer saluted after Covid fine resignation pledge

From Covid infection to being fined: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

From Covid infection to the fine: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

Partygate fines: Eddie Mair grills Tory MP Sir Roger Gale over PM future

Partygate fines: Eddie Mair grills Tory MP over PM's future

'He set the rules and broke them!' Eddie Mair's tense clash with caller defending PM

'He set the rules and broke them!' Eddie Mair's tense clash with caller defending PM

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Eddie Mair is to retire from broadcasting later this year

Eddie Mair to retire from broadcasting

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid

Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid
Lawrence Young from the Warwick University Medical School tells LBC restricting travel is key to stamping out coronavirus.

'We need to look really hard at border control', scientist warns amid new Brazil variant
Supermarkets have remained open through the pandemic

'Public complacency over Covid is putting shop workers at risk'
'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

The ICU doctor told LBC the NHS was at breaking point

'London's NHS is at breaking point' ICU doctor tells LBC

Eddie had his head in his hands for much of the call...

Harrowing call sets out the NHS crisis in London through the eyes of one LBC listener

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a number of prickly chats with line judges

'I don't boo when they're scanning their shopping': bad boy's rant at Wimbledon
The clip shows panicked civilians in a nearby park

Harrowing new footage emerges of Putin's terror strike on shopping centre
HMIC cited multiple failings including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer

Met Police to be placed in 'special measures' following 'catalogue of failures'
Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole was commended for his "courage and determination"

'We've got to save her': Hero's final words before jumping into Thames to try and save woman
Former Nazi concentration camp guard covers his face as he arrives at a gym used as a makeshift courtroom

Nazi guard, 101, jailed for five years for serving in concentration camp
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that an independent Scotland would be better off and that she hopes the Conservative government lose the next election.

Sturgeon sets out date for proposed second Scottish independence referendum next year