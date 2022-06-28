'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2

By Fiona Jones

Scotland is "inept" and "an utter mess", this Scottish caller said, in an impassioned reaction to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon setting out a date for a proposed second independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking at Holyrood today, said she wants to hold a consultative independence referendum on 19th October 2023 as she slammed Boris Johnson's government for "ripping us out" of the European Union and creating a cost of living crisis.

The First Minister said the Tory party "deserved" to lose the next election and warned that the Labour party is more of a "pale imitation" than a "real alternative" - while also dismissing the Liberal Democrats.

Caller Stuart insisted that Scotland is an "utter mess", claiming there is "no reason" that his country should host a second independent referendum.

He continued: "The health service is a joke, it's collapsing. We've got the highest amount of drunk deaths in Europe...massive alcohol problems, and this is what we're doing.

"It's an absolute disgrace."

Eddie countered another caller's point that the Scottish people had been "lied to" which Stuart dismissed, responding that the SNP is "still getting it wrong."

"They'll not get independence because people have got mortgages to pay...they can't even run their own finances," Stuart said, "I wouldn't let them run a sweet shop."

Eddie pointed out that Scottish independence transcends the Scottish National Party, asking: "What would you say is the clinching argument against independence?"

Stuart responded that Scotland "cannot run ourselves properly", adding: "This is a United Kingdom. It's one country and it's one people."

The caller insisted he was not a Conservative man, being a Labour voter, but fully believed in the union - he added that the only way Scottish independence would work is "if we got our ducks in a row."

The First Minister stated: "My determination is to secure a process that allows the people of Scotland, whether yes, no or yet to be decided, to express their views in a legal, constitutional referendum so the majority view can be established fairly and democratically.

"The steps I am setting out today seek to achieve that."