Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller who says PM apologised for breaking rules

26 January 2022, 18:26 | Updated: 26 January 2022, 19:13

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment amid the partygate scandal when Eddie Mair challenged a caller who said the Prime Minister has apologised "for drinking and breaking the rules that were set".

The exchange between LBC caller Peter comes as the Prime Minister awaits the findings of Sue Gray's probe into claims of Covid rule breaches in Downing Street.

The Met Police has also launched its own probe into partygate, and Boris Johnson has said that he welcomes the investigation.

LBC caller Peter told Eddie Mair he thinks Boris Johnson has apologised, to which the LBC host replied: "What do you think he's apologised for, Peter?"

In response, Peter said: "Well, for drinking and breaking the rules that were set."

Eddie replied: "No, no. He hasn't."

The LBC host went on to say: "He's not apologised for drinking and he's not apologised for breaking the rules.

"He says he hasn't broken any rules."

Peter replied: "OK, well I thought he had apologised that he attended these functions that were portrayed to be breaking the rules."

Later in the exchange, Peter told Eddie: "This Government has given, under Boris [Johnson]...80% funding of furlough.

"He's given billions out to companies, whether it was wrong or right, to sustain their employment and employees.

"This is a very liberal Conservative. People don't realise how good he is.

Eddie asked Peter why he doesn't think people haven't realised how good Boris Johnson is.

Peter then said: "I think they have, hence you can look at the Red Wall vote in the last election."

