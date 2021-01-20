'Tone deaf, irrational, hypocritical': Melania Trump's ex-adviser describes former First Lady

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an ex-adviser to Melania Trump accused her of being "completely tone deaf" to what was going on around her as First Lady.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff made the remarks to LBC's Eddie Mair after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Mrs Wolkoff told Eddie: "It took me several years...to realise how completely tone deaf the First Lady was to what was happening around her, and I'm talking about in the East Wing..."

Responding to Melania Trump's call for Americans to focus on what unites them, she said: "It's irrational and it's just hypocritical because she's asking us to be the antithesis of all that Donald demonstrated.

She also said the former First Lady was responsible for "[pivoting] as the actual victim when in fact she is his biggest cheerleader".

Donald Trump left the White House for the last time and boarded Marine One ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.

"It's been a great honour, the honour of a lifetime," he told members of the press before he got on board.

