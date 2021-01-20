'Tone deaf, irrational, hypocritical': Melania Trump's ex-adviser describes former First Lady

20 January 2021, 21:10

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an ex-adviser to Melania Trump accused her of being "completely tone deaf" to what was going on around her as First Lady.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff made the remarks to LBC's Eddie Mair after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Mrs Wolkoff told Eddie: "It took me several years...to realise how completely tone deaf the First Lady was to what was happening around her, and I'm talking about in the East Wing..."

Responding to Melania Trump's call for Americans to focus on what unites them, she said: "It's irrational and it's just hypocritical because she's asking us to be the antithesis of all that Donald demonstrated.

She also said the former First Lady was responsible for "[pivoting] as the actual victim when in fact she is his biggest cheerleader".

Read more: Inauguration day LIVE: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US President

Donald Trump left the White House for the last time and boarded Marine One ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.

"It's been a great honour, the honour of a lifetime," he told members of the press before he got on board.

Read more: 'It will be a problem for the Republicans if Donald Trump sets up rival party'

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Second Trump term could've done "irreparable damage", says John Bolton

Second Trump term could've done 'irreparable damage', says John Bolton
'Huge case backlog is justice system's way of saying we don't care': senior lawyer

'Huge case backlog is justice system's way of saying we don't care': senior lawyer
The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

'The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'
Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid

Caller 'demoralised' over £39-per-month Universal Credit offer during Covid
Lawrence Young from the Warwick University Medical School tells LBC restricting travel is key to stamping out coronavirus.

'We need to look really hard at border control', scientist warns amid new Brazil variant
Supermarkets have remained open through the pandemic

'Public complacency over Covid is putting shop workers at risk'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flooding in North Wales due to heavy rain during Storm Christoph

Storm Christoph: Non-locals driving 'to see the floods' adding to problem, police warn
Joe Biden posts first POTUS tweet on Twitter

Joe Biden posts first POTUS tweet: 'No time to waste in tackling crises'
Floodwaters in York in anticipation of Storm Christoph

UK weather: Thousands of homes at risk of Storm Christoph flooding
Daily Covid testing in schools in being paused

Daily Covid testing in schools paused amid emergence of new variant
Boris Johnson was asked why borders were not closed sooner

Covid-19: Starmer asks why PM 'overruled' Priti Patel to keep borders open
Sadiq Khan has repeatedly clashed with Donald Trump during his presidency

Sadiq Khan thanks those who 'stood up to Donald Trump' during London protests