'Is summer back on?': Eddie Mair quizzes Thomas Cook chief after travel rule changes

8 July 2021, 18:26

By Sam Sholli

It won't be a "normal year" for travel but "summer is back on in a sense", Thomas Cook Chief Executive Alan French has told LBC.

Mr French made the remarks while speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair following the government's introduction of new travel rules for amber list countries.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that after July 19 fully vaccinated UK residents will be allowed to return from amber list countries without needing to quarantine.

Asked by Eddie if summer is "back on", Mr French replied: "Summer is back on in a sense.

"I mean...it's not a normal year. I don't think we're going to see the volumes coming through that we've seen in previous years.

"But I think people will be able to get away. They'll be able spend time with their loved ones in holiday destinations. And people who've just been able to travel to be able to be part of extended families will be able to do that.

"So it's not going to be a normal summer, but I think it's going to be a good summer for the people who are able to take advantage of it."

