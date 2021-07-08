No10 confirms new quarantine rules only apply to those vaccinated by NHS

8 July 2021, 12:50 | Updated: 8 July 2021, 13:39

The new quarantine rules will only apply to those who have been vaccinated by the NHS
The new quarantine rules will only apply to those who have been vaccinated by the NHS. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The new quarantine rules for UK residents travelling to England from Amber list countries will only only apply to those vaccinated by the NHS, No10 has confirmed.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Thursday that fully-vaccinated UK residents can go on holiday to amber-list destinations, without needing to quarantine on return to England from the 19th July.

The current guidance not to travel to amber-list destinations will be lifted, permitting Brits to travel to Europe and other amber-list destinations on holiday this summer.

Read more: Quarantine scrapped for double-jabbed UK residents returning from Amber list countries

"In essence, this means that for fully vaccinated travellers the requirements for green and amber list countries are the same," the transport secretary told the Commons.

But LBC's Westminster Correspondent Ben Kentish reports Downing Street has confirmed it doesn't apply to all British citizens but only those who have been vaccinated by the NHS.

Vaccines administered abroad will not be counted.

The reason for this is not yet clear, although it is thought to be down to how people's vaccine status can be verified.

Mr Shapps confirmed that the NHS app will be used to prove vaccination status, with paper versions also available through calling 119.

On proving vaccination status, he said: "More than 30 countries and territories are now recognising vaccine certification as part of entry requirements - either accepting a proof of vaccination letter or the NHS app itself, and we will continue to increase that number so the NHS app becomes the natural default."

UK residents who have had two-jabs at least 14 days before reentering England will be able to avoid quarantining on return from amber-list countries.

Under-18s will also not need to quarantine when returning from these destinations

However, PCR tests will still be required three days before departure and on or before day two. They will no longer be required on day eight for fully vaccinated travellers and children.

