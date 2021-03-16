Eddie Mair scrutinises Lisa Nandy over Labour's 'inconsistent' Trident stance

16 March 2021, 19:41

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Labour's Shadow Foreign Secretary faced a grilling on LBC over her conflicted stance on the UK's nuclear weapons.

Lisa Nandy last year said she would only support renewing Trident, an arsenal of submarines fitted with nuclear missiles, if the Government showed it was committed to disarmament in the coming years.

Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday confirmed the UK would in fact be increasing its arsenal in the face of new threats, she told LBC's Eddie Mair that she would still vote to renew the programme.

"I've always supported renewing Trident if it were coupled with a strong commitment to multilateral disarmament," Ms Nandy said.

"You see no such commitment [to disarmament] but still support it?" Eddie asked.

Eddie Mair grilled Lisa Nandy of Labour's Trident stance
Eddie Mair grilled Lisa Nandy of Labour's Trident stance. Picture: PA Images

She replied: "We've seen this bizarre entry into the Integrated Review today, which I must say is symptomatic of the inconsistencies that document is riddled with.

"The Government says it is committed to international law, it wants to see others uphold it - the US has just re-signed the New Start treaty with Russia which has started to set the world on a path to be able to reduce the threat from nuclear weapons."

Eddie pushed Ms Nandy on the "inconsistency of your own position", pointing out how she would still support renewing Trident despite the ministers crossing a red line she had set.

"We had that vote in 2016 and that matter was settled," she replied.

"I want to be clear to you that our commitment to retaining Trident is non-negotiable - we have said as a party, consistently, even in recent years, that is non-negotiable."

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Eddie Mair caller backs self-defence classes for gils in schools

Eddie Mair caller backs self-defence classes for girls in schools
Eddie Mair caller opens up about being sexual assaulted as a teenager

Emotional Eddie Mair caller reveals how sexual assault has impacted her
Royal commentator Peter Hunt says the statement will fall short for many people

Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry was 'good enough', royal commentator says
It has been reported the relationship between the brothers is strained

Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William at 'potentially terminal' point
The IFS director was speaking to Eddie Mair following the 2021 Budget

'This is the biggest tax-rising budget for nearly 30 years', IFS Director tells LBC
The former international development secretary was speaking on LBC

Cutting aid to Yemen is 'appalling dereliction of duty', Conservative MP says

Latest News

See more Latest News

soldier swab

New case of South African Covid-19 variant identified in West Midlands
Members of the public hold up signs during a protest in Parliament Square against the The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill

Controversial crime Bill clears Commons hurdle

His resignation follows reports that he used taxpayers' money to fight a staff member's claim of unfair dismissal, sexual assault and harassment

Labour MP Mike Hill quits Commons sparking ‘Red Wall’ by-election
Protests will be legally allowed under Covid-19 rules from March 29, Downing Street has said

Protests allowed from March 29 under Covid rules, Downing Street says
Meghan and Harry plus baby

William and Harry's first talk after Oprah interview 'unproductive'
Nicola Sturgeon has set out how Scotland will ease out of lockdown

Scotland to lift stay at home order from April 2