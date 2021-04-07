Blood clotting is 'super rare side effect' of AstraZeneca vaccine

By EJ Ward

Politico Europe's Chief Policy Correspondent Sarah Wheaton reacted to the European Medicine Agency's update on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency told reporters "unusual blood clots" should be listed as a "very rare" side-effect of the jab.

Speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair the journalist warned women or the under 30s could remain concerned after a press conference held by European authorities.

She told LBC the EMA did not "explain in layman's terms why they were restricting the vaccine."

However, she said while the vaccine has the potential to save lives, blood clotting is a "super rare side effect."

Yesterday we reported a trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on children was halted from giving out jabs while the UK's medicines regulator investigated a possible link with rare blood clots in adults.

The conversation comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said most of the cases of blood clots reported have occurred in women under 60 within two weeks of vaccination with the AstraZeneca jab, but that no specific risk factors had been identified based on current evidence.