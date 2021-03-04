Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William at 'potentially terminal' point

By EJ Ward

The relationship between Princes Harry and William has hit a 'potentially terminal' point according to one Royal commentator.

Royal commentator Peter Hunt has said there is a "serious, potentially terminal determination in the relationship between William and Harry."

He told LBC's Eddie Mair that this was being "played out by the brothers and by their proxies."

When Eddie asked what has brought things to this level, Mr Hunt said he thought it was "that interview" that has brought the situation to this point.

The comments come after the Duchess of Sussex has said she is not afraid of speaking out, accusing the Royal family of "perpetuating falsehoods".

Meghan makes the comments in the latest trailer for her and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview.

Meghan and Harry's sit-down with the former talk show host was recorded before it was revealed an investigation's being carried out into claims the Duchess bullied Palace staff, which she has denied.

Expected to talk about their recent departure from the royal family, Meghan’s journey as a mum and her second pregnancy, and of course, their move to LA from the UK, the interview has generated a lot of interest and attention.