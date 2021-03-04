Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William at 'potentially terminal' point

4 March 2021, 18:35

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The relationship between Princes Harry and William has hit a 'potentially terminal' point according to one Royal commentator.

Royal commentator Peter Hunt has said there is a "serious, potentially terminal determination in the relationship between William and Harry."

He told LBC's Eddie Mair that this was being "played out by the brothers and by their proxies."

When Eddie asked what has brought things to this level, Mr Hunt said he thought it was "that interview" that has brought the situation to this point.

The comments come after the Duchess of Sussex has said she is not afraid of speaking out, accusing the Royal family of "perpetuating falsehoods".

Meghan makes the comments in the latest trailer for her and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview.

Explained: How much were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid for Oprah Winfrey interview?

Read more: Meghan Markle accuses Palace 'firm' of 'perpetuating falsehoods' in new Oprah clip

Meghan and Harry's sit-down with the former talk show host was recorded before it was revealed an investigation's being carried out into claims the Duchess bullied Palace staff, which she has denied.

Related article: How to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview in the UK

Read more: Buckingham Palace 'to investigate' bullying claims against Duchess of Sussex

Expected to talk about their recent departure from the royal family, Meghan’s journey as a mum and her second pregnancy, and of course, their move to LA from the UK, the interview has generated a lot of interest and attention.

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

The IFS director was speaking to Eddie Mair following the 2021 Budget

'This is the biggest tax-rising budget for nearly 30 years', IFS Director tells LBC
The former international development secretary was speaking on LBC

Cutting aid to Yemen is 'appalling dereliction of duty', Conservative MP says
Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent

Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent
Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim

Zara McDermott opens up on LBC about the trauma of being a revenge porn victim
Covid will become 'disease of the poor' if roadmap isn't changed, warns Independent SAGE member

Covid will become 'disease of the poor' if roadmap isn't changed, warns Independent SAGE member
CBI President 'optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension

CBI President 'very optimistic' about PM's roadmap but calls for furlough extension

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scientists have identified 16 cases of a new coronavirus variant in the UK

New coronavirus variant added to UK watch list

Police drone footage shows people fleeing police in Nottingham

Drone footage shows dozens of people fleeing illegal lockdown party
The Banksy appeared on the side of the former Reading Prison on Monday

Banksy confirms Reading Prison artwork showing inmate escaping is his
Surge testing will be introduced in two new areas after a case of the South African variant was detected

Surge testing in two new areas after South African Covid variant detected
Ian Brown has pulled out of headlining Neighbourhood Weekender

Ian Brown pulls out of festival over vaccine passports

Police have ruled out a criminal investigation into Martin Bashir's Princess Diana interview

No criminal probe into Martin Bashir's 1995 Diana interview, police confirm