When is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recorded a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: CBS

By Zoe Adams

How can you watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview in the UK? When and what time is it? Here’s everything you need to know on the highly-anticipated royal chat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first trailer of their eagerly-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey where there are already references of “being silent” and Princess Diana.

The interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is their first since moving away from the UK and dropping their official work duties and titles as royals - so how can you watch Meghan and Harry’s interview in the UK? And when is it?

The interview is believed to begin with a talk between Meghan Markle and Oprah before husband Prince Harry joins midway through.

Prince Harry, 36, tells Oprah during the interview that he stepped back from royal duties because he feared “history repeating itself” as it’s believed he references his late mum, Princess Diana.

Here’s when and how to watch Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview in the UK:

Meghan Markle does the first part of the interview alone. Picture: CBS

When is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey?

The 90-minute special will air in the US on Sunday, 7 March.

This is their first official sit down interview since their engagement in November 2017 and the couple - who are expecting their second child this year – are expected to talk about the royal family, moving to America, the pressure of becoming a royal couple and motherhood.

The interview took place at their LA home mid-February.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved from the UK to LA. Picture: PA

How to watch Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview in the UK?

US audiences will be able to watch the interview on 7 March on CBS Television Network at 8pm EST.

At the moment, ITV are in talks to secure airing rights in the UK.

It will also be available to stream on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.