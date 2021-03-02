Pressure grows for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview to be postponed

2 March 2021, 09:35 | Updated: 2 March 2021, 09:47

The interview is due to be aired on Sunday evening in the US
The interview is due to be aired on Sunday evening in the US. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming under growing pressure to ask for the airing of their interview with Oprah Winfrey to be postponed as Prince Philip undergoes treatment in hospital.

Royal commentators have suggested it is inappropriate for the interview to go out while Harry's grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh is treated in hospital.

Prince Philip has been moved to a specialist cardiac hospital in London. He was taken to St Barts yesterday for further treatment for an infection and for tests to do with a pre existing heart condition.

READ MORE: Harry tells Oprah he feared 'history repeating itself' with Meghan in tell-all interview

Daily Mail columnist Jan Moir told LBC News today: “Could they even delay it if they wanted to?

“Harry and Meghan, they’ve now done their interview, they’ve sung like canaries in their gilded cage, it’s out of their hands now.

“We are talking about a two hour long show… around which millions and millions of dollars of advertising may have already been sold.

“Momentum is building, we’re on the runaway train. I’m not sure they could stop it even if they wanted to.”

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told MailOnline: 'With the Duke of Edinburgh clearly very unwell, the fact that the couple plan to go ahead with airing their self-indulgent, no holds barred interview with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey makes them appear heartless, thoughtless and supremely selfish.

Penny Junor, who wrote Prince Harry, Brother, Soldier, Son, has questioned whether the interview should go ahead.

“It’s bad timing when they’re going to be saying ‘poor us’," she told the Sun.

A senior royal source asked the paper: “Why are they doing it?”

It comes amid reports ITV had secured the rights to air the interview in a £1m deal. A comment from ITV on the decision to air the interview with Prince Philip in hospital was not immediately available.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Students who were abducted by gunmen are seen after their release

Hundreds of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls are freed

Carlos Ghosn

US men accused of helping ex-Nissan chief Ghosn flee arrive in Japan
A man stands in line for a bus on the first day of a two-week lockdown in Brasilia

Lockdowns and curfews urged in Brazil amid concerns over spread of virus
Myanmar protest

Myanmar protesters return to streets as crackdown continues

People stand and look at the erupting Indonesian volcano

Erupting Indonesian volcano covers villages in ash

Mitt Romney in mask

Mitt Romney ‘doing better’ after fall

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his budget speech on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

The stamp duty holiday announced in 2020 is expected to be extended until the end of June

Stamp duty holiday extension: An expert explains what it could mean for you
Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

£52 billion furlough scheme abuse could be 'biggest fraud in British history'

£52 billion furlough scheme abuse could be 'biggest fraud in British history'
"The Covid infection risk in schools is not very high compared to other settings'

'The Covid infection risk in schools is not very high compared to other settings'
Nick Ferrari challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on the loan charge

Nick Ferrari challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on the loan charge
Dr Saleyha Ahsan spoke to LBC's James O'Brien

Dr Saleyha Ahsan explains why she filmed her journey through Covid
This caller told LBC he would only get the jab if he needed one for a holiday

Caller says he'll only take the Covid jab to go on holiday

Treasury Select Chair tells LBC tax rises are 'tough choices' amid reported corporation tax hike

Reported hike in corporation tax is 'tough choice,' select committee chair says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London