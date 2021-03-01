Harry tells Oprah he feared 'history repeating itself' with Meghan in tell-all interview

Prince Harry has told Oprah he "feared history repeating itself" with Meghan. Picture: CBS

By Kate Buck

The Duke of Sussex has revealed he left the UK over fears the Duchess of Sussex would suffer the same fate as his mum in the first glimpse of their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry said his "biggest concern was history repeating itself" with Meghan, after mother Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car accident in 1997 whilst being pursued Paparazzi in Paris.

Speaking in a clip released by CBS in the early hours of Monday morning Harry said: "You know for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side.

"Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself. All those years ago.

"Because it's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

Meghan then agrees with her husband, and says: "Yeah".

During footage released on social media, the American chat-show host said the couple had revealed "some pretty shocking things", commenting some of which seemed "almost unsurvivable".

The pair left the working family as senior working royals in March of last year, choosing instead to live and work in California where Meghan grew up.

Meghan and Harry, who are parents to one-year-old Archie, recently confirmed they are expecting their second child after the Duchess suffered a devastating miscarriage in July.

It was confirmed last week that they will not be returning as working members of the family, and will be stripped of any honorary military titles and patronages.

The interview, filmed almost two weeks ago on the same day the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital, is understood to have "blindsided" Buckingham Palace after the couple didn't inform the Queen of their plans.

The pair were recently stripped of their military titles and patronages. Picture: PA

It was only revealed the couple had agreed to do an interview when someone in CBS mistakenly revealed the news to ITV, forcing the US TV network to confirm the news.

Harry has already done a solo interview with British chat show host James Corden, revealing he and Meghan didn't "walk away" by choice and instead felt forced to leave by the "toxic" British media.

He said the move was necessary and it was “what any husband and father would do” but stated that he would "never walk away" from the royal family.

In an interview with James Corden on the Late Late Show, the Duke of Sussex claimed he and Meghan needed to get away from a press that was "destroying my mental health".

"I needed to get my family out of there but we never walked away," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away."