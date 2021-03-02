How much were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid for Oprah Winfrey interview?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have filmed a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking part in a highly-anticipated interview with Oprah where they are expected to talk about the royal family, life as parents and more - so how much were they paid?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have filmed their first sit-down interview since they announced their engagement in 2017 with Oprah Winfrey, which is due to be aired in America on 7th March.

Expected to talk about their recent departure from the royal family, Meghan’s journey as a mum and her second pregnancy, and of course, their move to LA from the UK, the interview has generated a lot of interest and attention.

So, as one of their first big projects since dropping their royal duties, how much were Meghan and Prince Harry paid for their interview with Oprah Winfrey?

Oprah Winfrey is a loyal friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Picture: PA

One of the biggest questions to arise since the highly-anticipated trailer was dropped this week, the public have been keen to know the fee behind the 90-minute special and according to reports, it was nothing.

A spokesperson for Oprah told Page Six: “A spokeswoman for the Oprah Winfrey Network confirmed that the couple won’t be collecting a pay cheque and said that no donations are being made to their charity.

However, the Meghan and Harry Oprah interview is still set to make huge amounts of money through lucrative advertising and TV deals.

Due to air in the US at 8pm EST on Sunday 7 March, ITV are currently in the final stages of a £1million deal to secure the UK rights over Sky.

Prince Philip is currently in hospital being treated for an infection for an. Picture: PA

Both channels are said to have made millions in adverts during the TV show.

Despite the TV contracts in place, there is, however, call for Meghan and Harry’s interview to be postponed due to Prince Philip’s latest health concerns.

Royal commentators have suggested it is inappropriate for the interview to go out while Harry's grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh is treated in hospital.

Prince Philip has been moved to a specialist cardiac hospital in London. He was taken to St Barts on 1 March for further treatment for an infection and for tests to do with a pre existing heart condition.