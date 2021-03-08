Meghan tells Oprah: 'I just didn't want to be alive anymore'

By Nick Hardinges

Meghan Markle has revealed during a highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had suicidal thoughts at the height of her time in the monarchy.

The Duchess of Sussex told the American talk show host that she had contemplated taking her own life, saying: "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Asked directly by Oprah whether she was considering self-harm and if she had experienced any suicidal thoughts, Meghan replied: "Yes. This was very, very clear.

"Very clear and very scary. I didn't know who to turn to in that."

The 39-year-old said she later reached out to one of the best friends of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, for help.

Meghan also claimed that she asked Buckingham Palace to seek professional advice and said she no longer had access to items such as her passport after joining the family.

"All that gets turned over," she added.

She explained how she begged for help and approached one of the most senior people in the institution, but was allegedly told it would not look good.

Meghan then said how Harry cradled her when she was in the depths of despair.

The duchess' admission was one of a series of incredible, bombshell claims that included the Duke of Sussex having talks about how dark the skin colour of their son might be.

She said there were "several conversations" about Archie's skin tone, but said revealing who was involved in the talks "would be very damaging to them".

During their televised chat, Meghan also described how the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry ahead of her wedding.

Reports circulated ahead of the Sussexes' nuptials that the Duchess of Sussex left Kate in tears at Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress fitting. However, Meghan told Winfrey that the "reverse happened".

If you are affected by any of the above and need emotional support then contact the Samaritans helpline 24 hours a day on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch or visit their website.