Meghan: There were 'concerns' in Royal Family about Archie's skin colour before birth

8 March 2021, 05:33 | Updated: 8 March 2021, 06:00

Meghan Markle made the bombshell allegation during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey
Meghan Markle made the bombshell allegation during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: CBS
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Meghan Markle has told Oprah in a tell-all interview that there were concerns in the Royal Family about son Archie's skin colour before he was born.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed there were "several conversations" about her son's skin tone, but said revealing who was involved in the talks "would be very damaging to them".

Meghan made the allegation during her and Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in the US in the early hours of this morning.

During a discussion about one-year-old Archie and his role in the royal family, Meghan told the talk show host that there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born".

A stunned Oprah asked: "Who is having that conversation?"

Meghan said there were "several conversations" with the Duke of Sussex about Archie's skin tone and "what that would mean or look like".

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. Picture: Getty

Pushed by Winfrey on who had those conversations, Meghan said: "I think that would be very damaging to them".

She added: "That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him, and I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations."

Asked whether there were concerns that her child would be "too brown" and if that would be a problem, Meghan said: "If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one."

When Harry joined the interview, Winfrey pressed the duke to disclose the content of the conversation Meghan referred to earlier in about Archie's skin tone.

Harry said: "That conversion, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

He added that he was "not comfortable" sharing the question he was asked by the unnamed person, but said it happened "right at the beginning" of their relationship.

Meghan claimed concerns were raised in the Royal Family about son Archie's skin colour before he was born
Meghan claimed concerns were raised in the Royal Family about son Archie's skin colour before he was born. Picture: PA

He claimed that none of his relatives spoke out in support of Meghan following the racism he said she faced in the media.

The prince said members of his family suggested Meghan "carried on acting because there was not enough money to pay for her".

He added: "There were some real obvious signs, before we even got married, that this was going to be really hard."

Meghan also suggested she and Harry wanted Archie to be a prince so he would have security and be protected.

The duchess expressed her shock at "the idea of our son not being safe", and the idea of the first member of colour in this family, not being titled in the same way as other grandchildren.

But Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, is not entitled to be an HRH or a prince due to rules set out more than 100 years ago by King George V.

