Partygate: Boris Johnson 'probably committed several offences', believes Emily Thornberry

25 January 2022, 19:04

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Labour Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry told LBC, amid the partygate scandal, that she thinks Boris Johnson has "probably committed several offences".

The Labour MP made the remark after Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has said her force is investigating allegations of Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Dame Cressida said: "As a result firstly of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and secondly my officers' own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid 19 regulations."

She added that updated would be given at "significant points" and also said: "The fact that we are now investigating does not, of course, mean that fixed penalty notices will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved.

"We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations."

Eddie Mair asked Labour's Emily Thornberry: "On the basis of what you know, do you believe Boris Johnson has committed an offence?"

The Shadow Attorney General replied: "I think on the face of it, yes.

"I think he's probably committed several offences.

"But, you know, I mean I'm happy to wait until the Met have finished their investigation."

READ MORE: Sir Ed Davey: Tory MPs should 'push out' Boris Johnson if he won't himself go
READ MORE: James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said: "So I welcome the Met's decision to conduct its own investigation because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters."

Speaking earlier today to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Labour Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that Boris Johnson has "degraded the office of Prime Minister" and "should go".

The Labour politician also told LBC's Shelagh that "the Prime Minister and Downing Street are not above the law, no matter how much they might have been behaving as if they are".

More Eddie Mair

Sir Ed Davey: Tory MPs should 'push out' Boris Johnson if he won't himself go

Sir Ed Davey: Tory MPs should 'push out' Boris Johnson if he won't himself go

Caller's mother 'locked away' for 90th birthday – during PM's party

Caller's mother 'locked away' for 90th birthday – during PM's party

'Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?'

'Who will investigate allegations of blackmail at the heart of Westminister?'

Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'

Caller tells LBC he was a Conservative 'up until Boris Johnson took over'

'Aimless, feckless, hopeless': Eddie Mair explores Boris Johnson's writing

'Aimless, feckless, hopeless': Eddie Mair explores Boris Johnson's writing career

Scottish Tory leader: Boris Johnson must resign if he broke Covid rules

Scottish Tory leader: Boris Johnson must resign if he broke Covid rules

Downing Street flat refurb saga looks 'very unhappy' for Boris Johnson, LBC hears

Downing Street flat refurb saga looks 'very unhappy' for Boris Johnson, LBC hears

NHS nurse: 'I used to go into work happy – not anymore'

NHS nurse: 'I used to go into work happy – not anymore'

Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: 'If you get £300k lobbying, being an MP is the second job'

Best of 2021: 'If you get £200k lobbying, being an MP is the second job'

Christmas on fire: Tree seller says he'll likely 'burn' stock due to fall in shoppers

Christmas on fire: Tree seller says he'll likely 'burn' stock due to fall in shoppers

A caller told Eddie Mair Allegra Stratton has been "thrown under a bus"

Allegra Stratton 'thrown under bus' by 'spineless' Prime Minister, says LBC listener

Mark Drakeford: New mask rules in Welsh schools 'imminent'

Mark Drakeford: Mask mandates in Welsh schools 'imminent'

Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

'The man is a clown': Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

Bradford Council Leader takes aim at Govt rail plan

'This has got me so angry today': Bradford Council leader takes aim at Govt rail plan

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser

'Donald Trump has fomented civil unrest,' says ex-Obama adviser
Nadine's tale left Eddie with his head in his hands at times

'I won't be able to cope' distraught business owner tells LBC she needs financial support
Beers by post are fine, but angling is banned.

'Fishing is fine, angling is banned and ordering beer by post is allowed'
'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster

'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster
'Corbyn just cannot accept responsibility,' lifelong Labour supporter tells LBC

'Corbyn just can't accept responsibility,' lifelong Labour supporter tells LBC
Jonathan Reynolds told Eddie Mair Sir Keir did speak out on anti-Semitism under Corbyn's leadership

Eddie Mair asks shadow minister if anti-Semitism under Corbyn was news to Starmer

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man was found clinging to a capsized vessel.

Search for 39 people after boat capsizes off Florida coast in 'human smuggling' incident
Lorries are backed up for two miles on the A20

Lorries face two-mile tailbacks as 'Brexit checks to blame' for Dover delays
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said it was important women can "get the care they want and need"

'Lifechanging' Scottish govt funding for thousands of women crippled by mesh implants
Draco Chapman died after getting stuck between two stair gates

Boy, 4, dies after getting head stuck in homemade double stair gate
People will be urged to return to the office.

Scotland to relax strict work from home guidance from Monday

The car performed a U-turn on the M4 before colliding with a police car

Watch: Shocking moment driver crashes into cops after driving wrong way down M4