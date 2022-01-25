Partygate: Boris Johnson 'probably committed several offences', believes Emily Thornberry

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Labour Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry told LBC, amid the partygate scandal, that she thinks Boris Johnson has "probably committed several offences".

The Labour MP made the remark after Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has said her force is investigating allegations of Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Dame Cressida said: "As a result firstly of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and secondly my officers' own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid 19 regulations."

She added that updated would be given at "significant points" and also said: "The fact that we are now investigating does not, of course, mean that fixed penalty notices will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved.

"We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations."

Eddie Mair asked Labour's Emily Thornberry: "On the basis of what you know, do you believe Boris Johnson has committed an offence?"

The Shadow Attorney General replied: "I think on the face of it, yes.

"I think he's probably committed several offences.

"But, you know, I mean I'm happy to wait until the Met have finished their investigation."

Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said: "So I welcome the Met's decision to conduct its own investigation because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters."

Speaking earlier today to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Labour Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that Boris Johnson has "degraded the office of Prime Minister" and "should go".

The Labour politician also told LBC's Shelagh that "the Prime Minister and Downing Street are not above the law, no matter how much they might have been behaving as if they are".