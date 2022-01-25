'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack

By Sam Sholli

Boris Johnson has degraded the office of Prime Minister and should go, Labour Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has told LBC.

The Labour politician's strong words for the Prime Minister have come as Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has said her force is investigating allegations of Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Dame Cressida said: "As a result firstly of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and secondly my officers' own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid 19 regulations."

She added that updated would be given at "significant points" and also said: "The fact that we are now investigating does not, of course, mean that fixed penalty notices will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved.

"We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations."

Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said: "So I welcome the Met's decision to conduct its own investigation because I believe this will help to give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters."

Mrs Cooper told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that "the Prime Minister and Downing Street are not above the law, no matter how much they might have been behaving as if they are".

She also said: "But there's also a moral question here, not just a legal one - which is the Prime Minister has already degraded the office of Prime Minister, he's already disrespected the sacrifices made by the public and he's already distracting the rest of the Government from the serious things they need to be getting on with.

"And that's why I just think that Boris Johnson should go."

