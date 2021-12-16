Christmas on fire: Tree seller says he'll likely 'burn' stock due to fall in shoppers

16 December 2021, 22:35

By Tim Dodd

This Christmas tree seller told Eddie Mair he was "stuck" with trees which will "probably have to just be burnt" due to a lack of footfall amid a surge in the Omicron variant.

It comes as Professor Chris Whitty has issued a plea for people to cut back on social events and 'prioritise' who they spend time with ahead of Christmas due to the threat from the Omicron variant.

"I sell Christmas trees in the street market," caller David said.

"This is your busy time of year, am I right?" Eddie replied.

Read more: Omicron fightback: PM hails 'Britain's jab heroes' and issues plea for volunteers

David said: "Don't be silly.

"The past four or five days, we were going from 25-30 trees a day, down to two.

"I am sitting in the street market at the moment at Canada Water and there are at least three people in the market area, it is deserted.

"I am stuck with 34 trees which will probably have to just be burnt, and I have no Christmas, I don't know where I have to possibly live because all my expenses have gone on stock for Christmas.

"So yes, it is a disaster."

Read more: UK's vital PCR test capacity less than it was a year ago - as Omicron rapidly spreads

More Eddie Mair

A caller told Eddie Mair Allegra Stratton has been "thrown under a bus"

Allegra Stratton 'thrown under bus' by 'spineless' Prime Minister, says LBC listener

Mark Drakeford: New mask rules in Welsh schools 'imminent'

Mark Drakeford: Mask mandates in Welsh schools 'imminent'

Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

'The man is a clown': Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

Bradford Council Leader takes aim at Govt rail plan

'This has got me so angry today': Bradford Council leader takes aim at Govt rail plan

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'out for all they can get'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'

'I can't imagine why I would encourage my kids to get involved in politics'

'I can't imagine why I would encourage my kids to get involved in politics'

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate

GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

Sir David Amess' surgery was in church so 'elderly' and 'disabled' constituents could attend

Sir David Amess 'moved surgery to church so more constituents could attend'

'Brexit represents 'self-sabotage', caller argues

'Brexit represents 'self-sabotage', caller argues

Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Caller 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Scientists discover symptoms which predict Long Covid, which affects 1 in 20

Scientists discover symptoms which predict Long Covid, which affects 1 in 20
Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP who insists regional leaders "put politics aside"

Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP who insists regional leaders "put politics aside"
Manchester cafe owner desperate for "clarity for businesses not north-south divide"

Manchester cafe owner desperate for "clarity for businesses not north-south divide"
Eddie Mair vowed to put her predicament to First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford

Caller "petrified of losing everything" after receiving no financial aid during Covid
Wales First Minister confirms 'fire break' lockdown will not be extended under any circumstance

Wales First Minister confirms 'firebreak' lockdown will not be extended under any circumstance
Liverpool City Region Mayor "convinced" Andy Burnham and PM will come to agreement

Liverpool City Region Mayor "convinced" Andy Burnham and PM will come to agreement

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mark Drakeford said 'we need stronger measures to protect us after Christmas'.

Wales to reimpose Covid restrictions in response to Omicron

The Trace Gas Orbiter has detected huge amounts of water on Mars.

'Significant amounts' of water detected below Mars' surface in 'amazing first step'
Boris and Carrie Johnson have revealed the name of their new born daughter

Boris and Carrie reveal name of new born daughter and the meaning behind it
Sturgeon has demanded the furlough scheme return

Sturgeon tells PM: Bring back furlough urgently to rescue businesses
Police said two people will be contacted over alleged Covid breaches

Police to 'make contact' with two people over alleged Covid breaches after Tory Xmas party
Rishi Sunak was criticised for taking a trip to California during the Omicron crisis

'We can't survive anymore': Businesses tell LBC of disaster as Sunak goes to California