Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

By Seán Hickey

The widower of murdered MP Jo Cox tells LBC that terrorists attacking British democracy only serve to 'reinforce' respect and admiration for public servants.

Brendan Cox of Survivors Against Terror joined Eddie Mair on the day that Ali Harbi Ali was found guilty of the murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess at his constituency surgery in October 2021.

Mr Cox, who is the widower of former MP Jo Cox who was murdered in the run up to the Brexit vote, told LBC that the verdict was a reminder of "why our democracy is so important", reminding Eddie that Sir David was at a surgery to help the person.

Read more: 'Fanatical terrorist' found guilty of frenzied knife murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess

He went on to highlight that the objectives of the terrorist were to "have an impact on government policy" but "what has happened is in fact completely the opposite."

"What things like this do is they reinforce people's respect for and admiration of individuals who sacrifice so much."

Read more: Chilling CCTV footage shows terror suspect's 'journey to murder Sir David Amess'

Read more: 'I hoped to kill Michael Gove': Man accused of David Amess murder tells Old Bailey

Mr Cox then told Eddie that in the immediate aftermath of Sir David's tragic murder, the public were reminded of "all of the great characteristics [Sir David Amess] had", and there was a rallying around public representatives in response to terror.

He insisted that the actions of these terrorists "achieves absolutely nothing."

"While it reminds us of all of the horror and all of the suffering I think it also shows us these attacks aren't going to...damage and undermine our democracy and in fact [we will] try to make it stronger as a result."