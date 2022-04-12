Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

12 April 2022, 14:27

By Seán Hickey

The widower of murdered MP Jo Cox tells LBC that terrorists attacking British democracy only serve to 'reinforce' respect and admiration for public servants.

Brendan Cox of Survivors Against Terror joined Eddie Mair on the day that Ali Harbi Ali was found guilty of the murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess at his constituency surgery in October 2021.

Mr Cox, who is the widower of former MP Jo Cox who was murdered in the run up to the Brexit vote, told LBC that the verdict was a reminder of "why our democracy is so important", reminding Eddie that Sir David was at a surgery to help the person.

Read more: 'Fanatical terrorist' found guilty of frenzied knife murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess

He went on to highlight that the objectives of the terrorist were to "have an impact on government policy" but "what has happened is in fact completely the opposite."

"What things like this do is they reinforce people's respect for and admiration of individuals who sacrifice so much."

Read more: Chilling CCTV footage shows terror suspect's 'journey to murder Sir David Amess'

Read more: 'I hoped to kill Michael Gove': Man accused of David Amess murder tells Old Bailey

Mr Cox then told Eddie that in the immediate aftermath of Sir David's tragic murder, the public were reminded of "all of the great characteristics [Sir David Amess] had", and there was a rallying around public representatives in response to terror.

He insisted that the actions of these terrorists "achieves absolutely nothing."

"While it reminds us of all of the horror and all of the suffering I think it also shows us these attacks aren't going to...damage and undermine our democracy and in fact [we will] try to make it stronger as a result."

More Eddie Mair

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Eddie Mair is to retire from broadcasting later this year

Eddie Mair to retire from broadcasting

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

'Teach impartially' advice could cause avoidance of 'difficult' topics, fears ASCL President

'Teach impartially' advice may cause avoidance of 'difficult' topics, fears ASCL President

'I believe she's done the right thing': Mina Smallman reacts to Cressida Dick resigning

'I believe she's done the right thing': Mina Smallman reacts to Cressida Dick resigning

Eddie Mair spoke to Matthew Cole from The Fuel Bank Foundation.

'The need is getting greater and greater': Fuel bank chief warns of desperation hitting families
Exclusive
Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair

Facebook paid for profits with our safety, whistleblower tells LBC's Eddie Mair

Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

Voters can drop Tories if Level Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares

Voters can drop Tories if Levelling Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' Boris Johnson misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' PM misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

Yvette Cooper: 'The vast majority of rape victims are being totally let down'

Yvette Cooper: 'The vast majority of rape victims are being totally let down'

Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller when he says PM apologised for breaking rules

Partygate: Eddie Mair challenges caller who says PM apologised for breaking rules

Partygate: Boris Johnson 'probably committed several offences', believes Emily Thornberry

Partygate: Boris Johnson 'probably committed several offences', believes Emily Thornberry

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Ex-Tory MP lambasts PM's "wishy washy" message on Christmas rules

Ex-Tory MP lambasts PM's "wishy washy" message on Christmas rules
Independent SAGE chair fears for the vulnerable under Christmas rules

Independent SAGE chair fears for the vulnerable under Christmas rules
Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP over 'nonsensical' Christmas rule relaxation

Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP over 'nonsensical' Christmas rule relaxation
'We shouldn't panic about new variant of coronavirus,' scientist tells LBC

'We shouldn't panic about new variant of coronavirus,' scientist tells LBC
Covid: Independent SAGE member warns London is 'going in the wrong direction'

Covid: London is 'going in the wrong direction', warns Independent SAGE member
'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'

'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being fined for breaking lockdown rules

Johnson and Sunak accused of 'taking people for mugs' as calls grow for them to quit
New York subway shooting

Gunman in gas mask injures at least 13 in rush-hour attack on New York subway
A man has been convicted of murdering his partner's three-year-old son, Kemarni Watson Darby, after the boy died from abdominal injuries at his home.

Drug dealer guilty of murdering partner's son, 3, after 'horrendous' campaign of abuse
Boris and Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over Partgate

PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches
The Met Police has issued 30 more fines over Partygate

Partygate: Met Police issue 30 more Downing Street lockdown fines
St Clare's college in Oxford asked for money to support all its students

Top private school pleads with alumni to pay 'rich' Russian students' £44k-a-year fees