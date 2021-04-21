'BLM protests will be bigger and better': Activist reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction

21 April 2021, 19:26

By Fiona Jones

Black Lives Matter activist Malaika Gangooly gives her compelling reaction following Derek Chauvin's conviction of murder for the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, the white ex-police officer who was filmed pinning George Floyd's neck to the ground with his knee, has been found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

The landmark case drew global attention after Mr Floyd's death prompted Black Lives Matter protests across the world.

Ms Gangooly, who organised BLM protests in her hometown of Chelmsford, Essex told Eddie Mair she cried with relief when she heard the verdict.

"It's horrific I think that so many people, including myself, were so anxious about the verdict because a murderer is a murderer and murderers go down."

"The fact that we were so scared that a policeman who killed a Black man wouldn't be charged just shows how unjust the institution is."

Read more: George Floyd death: A timeline of events as Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murder

She continued, "The next day everyone was saying justice has been served. I don't think justice has been served. How can there be justice in an institution that's so inherently unjust? I think justice is when Black people are no longer murdered by the police."

Ms Gangooly pledged that she will continue to protest: "We're going to hold a bigger and better protest this year - just because the murderer of George Floyd got convicted, there are so many murderers who haven't been convicted."

She pointed out that while the murder of Mr Floyd was captured on video, there are "so many murders that haven't been spoken about."

Read more: Ohio Police fatally shoot black teenage girl minutes before Chauvin verdict

The US Justice Department has announced an investigation into Minneapolis police practices a day after ex-officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said: "The Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing."

He explained that the probe will be staffed by experienced attorneys, other personnel from the department's civil rights division and the US Attorney's office for the district of Minnesota.

Mr Garland added that Chauvin's verdict "does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis".

