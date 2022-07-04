'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

By Seán Hickey

Upon the release of Shelagh Fogarty's Global original podcast The Followers, Eddie Mair and Shelagh heard the harrowing stories of LBC listeners who have been victims of stalking.

The Followers is a brand new podcast exploring stalking and harassment, with Shelagh Fogarty.

The limited 5-part series sees Shelagh tell the harrowing story of her experiences of being stalked and asks what it will take to stop this growing crime.

Along the way, Shelagh speaks to psychologists, solicitors, police officers and other victims to better understand the effects of the crime and the action needed to end stalking.

Shelagh joined Eddie Mair for an hour long phone-in, where LBC listeners shared their first-hand accounts of being targetted by stalkers.

'David' told the pair that his daughter's former partner began stalking her, changing her life forever.

"She's not our daughter any more" he told Eddie and Shelagh, stating that his daughter is "living in fear" of the man she once had a relationship with, and legal red tape is standing in the way of the stalker facing the wrath of the law.

"She can't live alone, she fears the guy."

'Emma' also phoned in to tell Shelagh that her son was in a controlling relationship which turned sour when he got out of it.

She explained that "the threats all started" once her son broke the relationship off, to the point where the whole family have now become targetted by the stalker.

"I've never been so terrified in my life" she told Shelagh and Eddie.

If you think you or someone you know is being stalked, please call the police or the National stalking helpline on 0808 802 0300