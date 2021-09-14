Caller's plea to repeal assisted dying law leaves LBC listeners in tears

By Seán Hickey

This caller shares the harrowing story of how his wife's tragic death could have been more peaceful for her if assisted dying was legal.

Steve explained for Eddie Mair that his wife "didn't want to be drugged up to the hilt" as she approached the end of her battle with melanoma.

"She wanted to know that when she died I was with her holding her hand telling her I loved her."

The conversation came about amid the BMA's announcement move to be neutral on assisted dying, a change from its previous opposition to the measure.

He went on to tell Eddie that his wife procured pills which would help her die, and the process "should have been nice and peaceful."

Read more: Britain's medical union to ask doctors if they oppose assisted dying

@LBC @eddiemair Eddie, I am undecided on this assisted death issue at this moment. Just washing the dishes and heard Steve's words. Tears rolled as I felt for him. Conrad — Conrad (@Conrad32512857) September 14, 2021

"Because she got it a little bit wrong and we didn't have that help, falling asleep peacefully didn't quite work as well -- well it didn't work at all like it should have done."

Read more: Assisted dying 'the time for debate is now'

Steve described the last moments of his wife, leaving LBC listeners in tears: "15 hours she was struggling for breath...it was the most awful and horrendous experience of my life."

He pointed out that "she had two weeks maximum left to live" and she wanted to have dignity and autonomy over her own death rather than allowing her health to deteriorate

Read more: LBC Meets The Man Calling For A Law Change On Assisted Dying

He remembered his wife as "an incredibly intelligent, strong woman."

"She should have had a much much better death and I hope to god they change this cruel law," the caller concluded, calling for government to repeal laws banning assisted dying.