Joe Rogan 'racial slur' will 'do more damage than Covid disinformation'

By Seán Hickey

A compilation video of podcaster Joe Rogan saying the n-word will do more damage to his reputation than the outrage over his platforming of fringe characters.

Spotify have faced demands to remove podcaster and MMA pundit joe Rogan from their platform after having guests with fringe views on the Covid-19 pandemic on his show.

Amid the outrage, a video has surfaced which compiles times that Mr Rogan has used the n-word on his show, leading to fresh calls for him to be de-platformed.

Jacob Stolworthy of The Independent told Eddie Mair that the "awful racial slurs" from Mr Rogan will "do more damage for him than the Covid disinformation" and predicted that Spotify will have more artists remove their work from the platform as a result.

Mr Stolworthy added that Spotify will be reluctant to act on the controversy, noting that "they don't want to bite the hand that feeds them."

Eddie noted that Mr Rogan has had hundreds of episodes of his podcast prior to joining Spotify.

"Why did nobody notice until now?" He asked Mr Stolworthy, who said it "raises a very big, confusing question."

He pointed out that the platform have been deleting and editing episodes for some time, including an episode featuring prominent American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

"I'm sure there's a lot more that we don't know about" he concluded, hinting that the saga will continue for some time.