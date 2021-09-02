Joe Rogan tests positive for Covid after suggesting young people don’t need jab

Joe Rogan has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

Popular US podcast host, Joe Rogan, is taking an unproven and "unsafe" horse de-worming drug after testing positive for coronavirus and controversially suggesting young people don't need the vaccine.

The comedian, who is also known for being a regular UFC commentator, told his 13.1 million Instagram followers he was struck down with the disease and was suffering from a headache.

He said he was feeling "very weary" and "run down", and fell ill after returning from a show in Florida, a virus hotspot.

As a precaution he had separated from his family and was quarantining in a different part of the house, before his test result came back positive.

The 54-year-old previously attracted controversy for suggesting the young and healthy should not get vaccinated.

Interviewing comedian Dave Smith on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the host said that he felt the vaccine was safe “for the most part” and that “vulnerable” people should be inoculated.

However, Rogan then said that he didn’t think “healthy” young people needed to be vaccinated.

He faced a backlash over his vaccine comments, and later clarified: "I'm not an anti-vax person."

It is not known whether Rogan is vaccinated.

He said he has been treated with a series of medications, including monoclonal antibodies and the steroid prednisone.

Rogan also said he was treated with a "vitamin drip" and ivermectin, which is primarily a veterinary deworming agent and has not been approved for use against Covid by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The government organisation specifically warns against using it to treat Covid in a statement on its website, which says: "FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing Covid-19 in humans.

"Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Ivermectin is not an anti-viral (a drug for treating viruses).

"Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm."

The comic had been travelling with his show Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour and was scheduled to perform alongside fellow comedian Dave Chappelle in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday.

The show has been postponed to October following his positive test result.