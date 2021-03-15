Eddie Mair caller backs self-defence classes for girls in schools

15 March 2021, 18:16

By Sam Sholli

The Government should insist on teaching girls self-defence in schools, a caller has told LBC.

Joan, a retired barrister in Hammersmith, made the case as many women have taken to social media to reveal their personal routines for feeling safe in public, following marketing executive Sarah Everard going missing while walking home from a friend's flat on March 3.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Home Secretary Priti Patel acknowledged the death of the 33-year-old has struck a chord with many women across the country, and their online accounts are "so powerful" because "every single one of us can relate to them".

Joan told LBC's Eddie Mair: "Seven of my 13 grandchildren are girls and the older ones are in the same age group as poor Sarah [Everard]."

"In the area in which they live, they've all got stories of being scared when walking home in the dark.

"My youngest granddaughter is aged 17 and her mother is my youngest daughter. And she says that she's going to get her training in self-defence.

"And I think all schools should do this for girls. [They should] train them [in] how to defend themselves physically and if that happened a lot of this might disappear out of the lives of girls.

"I do strongly think that that would be a very good idea and that the Government should insist on it."

She added that although progress has been made when it comes to equality between men and women, the latter are "still vulnerable and they're still looked on as prey by lots of men".

READ MORE: Policing minister Kit Malthouse insists he has confidence in Cressida Dick
READ MORE: British public supports Cressida Dick amid fallout from Sarah Everard vigil, poll finds

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

Eddie Mair caller opens up about being sexual assaulted as a teenager

Emotional Eddie Mair caller reveals how sexual assault has impacted her
Royal commentator Peter Hunt says the statement will fall short for many people

Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry was 'good enough', royal commentator says
It has been reported the relationship between the brothers is strained

Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William at 'potentially terminal' point
The IFS director was speaking to Eddie Mair following the 2021 Budget

'This is the biggest tax-rising budget for nearly 30 years', IFS Director tells LBC
The former international development secretary was speaking on LBC

Cutting aid to Yemen is 'appalling dereliction of duty', Conservative MP says
Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent

Ticket sales show people are desperate for live events, says music industry agent

Latest News

See more Latest News

A police officer is being investigated over allegations they sent inappropriate messages about the murder of Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard: Met officer facing probe after 'sending inappropriate graphic'
Priti Patel is being urged to decriminalise protest

Priti Patel urged to 'decriminalise protest' after Sarah Everard vigil
Portugal is being removed from the travel quarantine list, sparking hopes for summer holidays

Summer holiday hopes boosted as Portugal is removed from UK travel ban list
Both Chloe Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman are up for the Best Directing gong

Oscars 2021: Two women nominated for Best Director for first time in history
Large swathes of Italy have today been plunged into another lockdown as the country battles with a third wave of Covid-19

Italy enters into another lockdown amid third Covid-19 wave